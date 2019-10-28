Parent opinions count in ‘school climate’ ratings. Here are results from Columbus metro

When parents consider where to send their children to school, they often seek opinions of folks they trust in addition to analyzing standardized test scores.

Sometimes how it feels to attend a school can contribute to academic performance. Well, in Georgia, there’s a way to measure that feeling.

Last week, the Ledger-Enquirer reported the 2019 College and Career Ready Performance Index scores for Columbus area public schools. Now, here are the 2019 School Climate Star Ratings.

State law requires the Georgia Department of Education to issue the annual ratings as part of the accountability system for public schools.

“The School Climate Star Rating is a diagnostic tool to determine if a school is on the right path to school improvement,” the GaDOE says on its website.

The rating is calculated by using data from surveys of students, employees and parents, as well as attendance for students and employees and student discipline records, including cases of illegal substances, violence, bullying and unsafe incidents.

The ratings are for only individual schools; no ratings are calculated for school districts and the state overall.

Muscogee County

Here are the 2019 School Climate Star Ratings for MCSD’s schools (with their 2018 ratings in parentheses).

MCSD elementary schools

5 stars: Mathews (5), Wynnton (4).

4 stars: Blanchard (5), Britt David (4), Clubview (4), Dimon (4), Double Churches (5), Eagle Ridge (4), Forrest Road (4), Gentian (4), Hannan (4), Johnson (4), Key (4), North Columbus (4), Reese Road (3), River Road (4), South Columbus (4).

3 stars: Allen (3), Brewer (3), Dawson (4), Dorothy Height (3), Downtown (4), Georgetown (3), Lonnie Jackson (3), Martin Luther King Jr. (3), Midland (4), Rigdon Road (3), Wesley Heights (3).

2 stars: Davis (1), Waddell (3).

1 star: Fox (3), St. Marys Road (1).

MCSD middle schools

5 stars: Aaron Cohn (4), Blackmon Road (4), Rainey-McCullers (5).

4 stars: Midland (4), Richards (4), Veterans Memorial (4).

3 stars: Arnold (4), Double Churches (4), Fort (3), Rothschild (2).

2 stars: East Columbus (3), Eddy (2).

1 star: Baker (1).

MCSD high schools

5 stars: Carver (4), Columbus (5), Early College (5), Northside (4), Rainey-McCullers (no rating as a high school last year).

4 stars: Kendrick (3), Shaw (3).

3 stars: Hardaway (3), Jordan (2).

2 stars: Spencer (3).

Early College Academy closed after the 2017-18 school year and merged with Jordan Vocational High School.

Harris County

New Mountain Hill Elementary School again leads HCSD’s seven schools as the only one with 5 stars. The rest of the district’s schools received 4 stars.

Creekside and the high school improved from 3 to 4 stars. The middle school, Mulberry Creek, Park and Pine Ridge remained at 4 stars.

Chattahoochee County

ChattCo’s middle school improved from 3 to 4 stars. The high school remained at 4 stars. The elementary school remained at 3 stars.