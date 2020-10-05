MCSD’s new COVID-19 cases more than doubles in weekly report. Here’s the latest data.

The number of new COVID-19 cases in the Muscogee County School District has more than doubled compared to last week’s report.

A total of 18 positive coronavirus test results among students and staff were reported to MCSD from Sept. 28 through Oct. 2, the district announced Monday in a news release. The total was seven the previous week.

According to Monday’s report, 12 students and six employees tested positive for COVID-19 last week, and 123 students and 20 employees are in self-quarantine or isolation.

Total enrolled students 30,848 Total in-person students 14,775 In-person student positive cases 12 In-person student self-quarantine or isolation cases 123 Total employees 5,175 Total school-based employees 4,172 School-based employee positive cases 6 School-based employee self-quarantine or isolation cases 20

Numbers of positive cases account for in-person students and school-based employees reported with active COVID-19 positive cases during the specified week. Numbers of self-quarantine and isolation cases for in-person students and school-based employees represent the total, considering quarantine periods of 14 days could overlap with district reporting weeks.

“The data points were updated to further align the district report to the Georgia Department of Public Health’s report, which exclusively reports school-based site information,” MCSD said in its news release.

This is the third weekly report the Muscogee County School District has released about the prevalence of the coronavirus in MCSD.

“Totals within each data set reflect active cases reported to the district within the specified week of each report with the exception of self-quarantine or isolation cases, which could overlap with the weekly district report due to the mandated 14-day quarantine or isolation period,” MCSD said in its news release.

Sept. 21-25

MCSD announced Sept. 28 four positive COVID-19 tests among students during the week of Sept. 21-25. Fifty-seven students were in self-quarantine or isolation.

Three coronavirus cases were reported among MCSD employees. Sixteen employees were in self-quarantine or isolation.

Sept. 14-18

MCSD announced Sept. 21 two active cases among students and none among employees during the first week of in-person classes this semester, Sept. 14-18. Fifteen students were reported to be in self-quarantine or isolation last week, as were 17 employees.

Whether students must self-quarantine depends on factors such as when the exposure occurred, the duration of the contact and distance between the individuals. DPH defines a coronavirus outbreak at a school as two or more cases within a 14-day period that are linked, meaning they have a common exposure or have been in contact with each other, and don’t share a household and weren’t identified as close contacts to a case in another setting.

MCSD plans to identify everyone potentially exposed to the infected person. Contact tracing will be conducted in collaboration with local officials from the Georgia Department of Public Health and the school district’s pandemic response team if an individual tests positive for COVID-19.