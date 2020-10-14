How many COVID-19 cases are reported in Columbus area school districts? Check our dashboard

Some schools districts in the Columbus area have been issuing weekly news releases announcing the number of reports they’ve received about students and employees testing positive for COVID-19. Others have been posting the data online or not at all.

Here’s the Ledger-Enquirer’s roundup of the information available to help understand how prevalent the coronavirus pandemic is in our local schools. This dashboard will be updated weekly as new data is made available by school districts.

Note: School districts don’t conduct COVID-19 testing, so the case numbers are based on reports given to them.

Muscogee County

GROUP SEPT. 28-OCT. 2 OCT. 5-9 New in-person student COVID-19 cases 12 13 In-person students in self-quarantine or isolation



123 189 New school-based employee COVID-19 cases 6 0 School-based employees in self-quarantine or isolation 20 21

During the week of Oct. 5-9, MCSD received reports of 13 total cases — all of them students taking in-person classes — according to the district’s news release. That’s a decline of five from the 18 total cases (12 students, six employees) reported from Sept. 28 through Oct. 2.

The number of in-person students in self-quarantine or isolation increased by 66 to 189, and the number of school-based employees in self-quarantine or isolation increased by one to 21.

“Isolation” separates sick people with a contagious disease, and “quarantine” separates people who were exposed to a contagious disease, according to the CDC’s definitions.

The number of COVID-19 cases accounts for in-person students and school-based employees reported with active infections during the specified week. The number of self-quarantine and isolation cases for in-person students and school-based employees represents the total, considering quarantine periods of 14 days could overlap with reporting weeks.

MCSD has 31,449 students, with 47% taking in-person classes. MCSD has 5,175 employees, with 68% based at a school.

To improve COVID-19 symptoms tracking and contact tracing among employees, MCSD has launched a pilot program at 10 district sites:

Department of Transportation

Division of Human Resources

Division of Student Services

East Columbus Magnet Academy

Forrest Road Elementary School

Fox Elementary School

Georgetown Elementary School

Marshall Success Center

North Columbus Elementary School

Rainey McCullers School of the Arts.

According to the presentation from MCSD human resources chief Arleska Castillo during the school board’s Oct. 5 work session, the 940 employees at those sites are required to submit a daily health assessment via an app from Qualtrics, a Utah-based software company.

They will receive automated emails every 30 minutes from 5 to 8 a.m. until they submit their assessment. Based on the responses, employees will receive clearance to report to work or notification that they aren’t approved and should contact their supervisor for guidance.

Harris County

GROUP SEPT 29-OCT. 5 OCT. 6-12 Active COVID-19 student cases 1 3 Close contact student cases 12 31 Active COVID-19 employee cases 1 4 Close contact employee cases 1 4

The number of active COVID-19 cases reported in the Harris County School District increased from two (one student, one employee) Sept. 29-Oct. 5 to seven (three students, four employees) Oct. 6-12, according to HCSD’s news release.

The number of people in the district who had close contact to an infected person increased from 13 (12 students, one employee) to 35 (31 students, four employees) during those weeks.

“For COVID-19, per CDC guidelines, a close contact exposure is defined as any individual who was within 6 feet of an infected person for at least 15 minutes from 2 days (48 hours) before illness onset (or, for asymptomatic patients, 2 days prior to positive specimen collection) until the time the patient is isolated,” HCSD said in its news release. “A person exposed to a close contact exposure should monitor symptoms, but there is no need to quarantine unless they begin to exhibit symptoms.”

HCSD has 5,522 students (80% taking in-person classes) and 738 employees. All of the most recent student cases are among those taking in-person classes.

Chattahoochee County

GROUP WEEK ENDING OCT. 2 WEEK ENDING OCT. 9 Current COVID-19 elementary school student cases 0 0 Elementary school students in quarantine 3 1 Current COVID-19 middle/high school student cases 5 2 Middle/high school students in quarantine 23 23 Current COVID-19 employee cases 1 1 Employees in quarantine 1 0





The number of current COVID-19 cases in the Chattahoochee County School District decreased from six (five students, one employee) to three (two students, one employee) from Oct. 2 to Oct. 9, according to the report on ChattCo’s website.

The number of people in quarantine across the district for possible exposure to the coronavirus decreased from 27 (26 students, one employee) to 24 (all students) during the same time period.

ChattCo has 903 students and 137 employees.

Phenix City

Phenix City Schools, which returned to in-person classes in August while keeping its virtual instruction as an option, hasn’t made its COVID-19 data publicly available in a news release or on its website, but superintendent Randy Wilkes provided some information in an email Wednesday to the Ledger-Enquirer.

Since reopening Aug. 17, PCS has received reports of 16 students (13 in-person, three virtual) and five employees testing positive for the coronavirus out of 8,000 students and employees combined in the system, he said. Quarantine numbers weren’t provided.

Russell County

The Russell County School District hadn’t been making coronavirus prevalence publicly available until the Ledger-Enquirer asked about it last week. Now, posted on its website is a COVID-19 status report of students taking in-person classes from Sept. 21 through Oct. 2.

The district’s cumulative totals show 18 coronavirus student cases (1% of enrollment) and 216 students in isolation or quarantine (13% of enrollment). Employees data isn’t included.

SCHOOL CUMULATIVE STUDENT COVID CASES ENROLLMENT % CUMULATIVE STUDENTS IN ISOLATION OR QUARANTINE ENROLLMENT % Dixie Elementary 0 0% 9 6% Ladonia Elementary 1 0.3% 66 19% Mount Olive Intermediate 0 0% 5 4% Mount Olive Primary 0 0% 11 5% Oliver Elementary 13 5% 57 21% RCMS 1 0.3% 16 NA RCHS 3 1% 52 19%

Lee County

GROUP WEEK ENDING OCT. 2 WEEK ENDING OCT. 9 New student COVID-19 cases 8 11 Students in quarantine



155 153 New employee COVID-19 cases 5 3 Employees in quarantine 9 14

The total number of weekly COVID-19 student cases reported in Lee County Schools increased from eight to 11 during the weeks ending Oct. 2-9, while the number of students in quarantine declined from 155 to 153 during that period, according to the district’s website.

The number of weekly COVID-19 employee cases reported in LCS declined from five to three during those weeks, while the number of employees in quarantine increased from nine to 14.

LCS doesn’t disclose the number of cases at each school, but it does list the schools that have at least one student or employee coronavirus case. During the week of Oct. 5-9, those schools were:

Beauregard High School

Beulah Elementary School

Beulah High School

East Smiths Station Elementary School

South Smiths Station Elementary School

West Smiths Station Elementary School

Smiths Station Junior High School

Smiths Station High School