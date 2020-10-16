Columbus Ledger-Enquirer Logo
Phenix City principal resigns. Superintendent appoints acting leader of the school.

A Phenix City Schools principal has resigned.

During its monthly meeting Thursday night, the Phenix City Board of Education accepted the resignation of Westview Elementary School principal Tavis Richardson, effective Oct. 23.

Responding to questions from the Ledger-Enquirer, superintendent Randy Wilkes didn’t provide the reason for the resignation, but he said in an email, “Phenix City Schools is appreciative of Dr. Richardson’s efforts and wishes him well in his future endeavors.”

Richardson was in his third year as Westview’s principal. He previously was assistant principal of Ridgecrest Elementary School.

Julie Norden, coordinator of preschool services for the district, will serve as acting principal until a replacement is hired, Wilkes said.

Richardson wasn’t immediately reached for comment. The person answering the phone at Westview’s office Friday morning said he no longer is the principal and Norden is in charge.

Mark Rice
Ledger-Enquirer staff writer Mark Rice covers education and other issues related to youth. He also writes feature stories about any compelling topic. He has been reporting in Columbus and the Chattahoochee Valley for more than a quarter-century. He welcomes your local news tips and questions.
