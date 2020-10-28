Hurricane Zeta forecast prompts Columbus area schools to change plans

Hurricane Zeta’s approach has caused one school district and one college in the Columbus area to announce changes to their plans.

The Russell County School District will conduct all of its classes only online Thursday, RCSD said in a news release Wednesday.

Troy University canceled its Wednesday evening in-person classes and activities at all Alabama locations, including the Phenix City campus, starting at 6 p.m. EDT. Normal operations are expected to resume Thursday morning, Troy said in a news release.

The Associated Press reported Wednesday afternoon that hurricane warnings stretched from Morgan City, Louisiana, to the Alabama/Mississippi state line, including Lake Pontchartrain and metropolitan New Orleans. The deteriorating weather forced early voting sites to close for hours in the western Florida Panhandle, where Republicans dominate.

Tropical storm warnings covered a large swath of the South, from Louisiana and Mississippi into Alabama and Georgia, including all of the Atlanta area, where winds could gust up to 55 mph early Thursday, according to AP.

