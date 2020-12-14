Columbus Ledger-Enquirer Logo
Surge of COVID-19 exposures prompts Smiths Station High School campus to close

Smiths Station High School
Smiths Station High School

A high rate of COVID-19 exposures has prompted Smiths Station High School to stop conducting in-person classes for the rest of the week.

SSHS announced the news on its Facebook page Monday. The number of students and employees who have been infected or exposed is not known.

With the Christmas break coming up, Jan. 6 is the soonest in-person classes will resume, the announcement says. Lunch, however, will be available to be picked up at the rear of the school, where the buses line up, from 11 a.m. to noon.

The students who were taking classes on campus will complete assignments for the rest of the week through Google Classroom, where teachers will post assignments and lessons each day. Teachers also will have virtual office hours to help students, according to the announcement.

Students who had been taking classes virtually will continue working on Edgenuity, the announcement says.

All in-person school activities have been suspended until Dec. 24, according to the announcement.

