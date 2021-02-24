How much money do MCSD employees earn? Search this database for the salaries

The Ledger-Enquirer has compiled a searchable database that lists the salaries for employees of the Muscogee County School District.

It includes the annual approved salaries as of Nov. 19. School district salaries are public information and can be obtained through a request under the Georgia Open Records Act.

The database comprises 5,157 employees, and 4,300 are listed as receiving annual salaries, with the rest paid daily or hourly.

The average of those annual salaries is $44,373.52. But to filter out the effect of outliers (extremely high or low salaries), a better way to compare the school district salaries to the typical resident of Muscogee County is to use the median salary. That’s the figure at the midpoint of the range, which in MCSD is a low of $8,487.80 and a high of $186,000.

The median of those salaries is $43,513.00, while the per capita (average person) income in Muscogee County was $26,097 and the median household income was $46,408 in 2019, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

In Georgia, the per capita income was $31,067 and the median household income was $58,700 in 2019, according to the bureau. In the United States, the per capita income was $34,103 and the median household income was $62,843, according to the bureau.

After further filtering the MCSD database to exclude the part-time employees and bus drivers, the lowest salary is $15,480 for one elementary school clerk, the average salary is $48,666.79, and the median salary is $47,437.00.

The interactive database for all MCSD annual salaries is located below.Seventy-four of them earn at least $100,000. The top dozen are:

$186,000.00: David Lewis, superintendent

$139,309.56: Alan Harkness, Chattahoochee Valley Libraries director

$133,465.76: Terry Baker, chief regional officer

$133,465.76: David Goldberg, chief operations and facilities officer

$133,465.76: Ronald Pleasant, chief information officer

$133,465.76: Keith Seifert, chief academic officer

$133,465.76: Ronald Wiggins, chief regional officer

$129,097.00: Angela Vickers-Ward, chief student services officer

$127,267.00: Marvin Crumbs, Columbus High School principal

$127,267.00: Johnny Freeman, Spencer High School principal

$127,267.00: Sureya Hendrick, Shaw High School principal

$127,267.00: Alonzo James, Kendrick High School principal

To use the database, select a value from one of the five options below. If you want to view the entire database, which includes all employee names, job titles and salaries, simply click “search.” Each page only shows 25 results so to navigate between pages, use the arrows at the bottom right corner of the table.

To make another search, you must refresh the webpage.