We asked Columbus-area schools to assess COVID protocols. What worked, didn’t work

As schools in the Columbus area reopen their campuses after the winter break, the Ledger-Enquirer asked local educational leaders to assess how well their school district’s COVID-19 protocol performed during the fall 2020 semester and what they changed to combat the coronavirus in the spring 2021 semester.

Using the strategic planning technique called SWOT (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats), here is a summary of their answers from emailed interviews.

Muscogee County

What were the strengths of MCSD’s protocol?

MCSD superintendent David Lewis praised the faculty and staff for adapting and continuing to do their jobs.

“All in all, I could not be more proud of the incredible MCSD team who has made learning in this challenging environment possible,” he said. “Of particular importance, our district embraced a personalized learning initiative prior to the pandemic made possible through 2015 ESPLOST funding. Those funds enabled us to provide student learning devices for all students. As a result, virtual instruction was a viable option for all students that would otherwise not have been possible.”

Lewis also praised MCSD’s community partners.

“Through collaboration, funding and service, they provided students, employees and families with many basic needs,” he said. “This has included supplemental meals during holidays, custodial care during school closures, hygiene products, school and safety supplies, mental and physical wellness resources, etc. … Moreover, I will be forever grateful to the members of the local medical panel for their time and expertise, so freely given to me and my team since May, that has helped inform our decisions for our reopening plans.”

What were the weaknesses of MCSD’s protocol?

“As seen in many communities nationwide, the pandemic served to spotlight the internet access divide,” Lewis said. “However, it also points to increased possibilities. We are in dialogue with some community leadership to facilitate the development of infrastructure that could address this concern throughout our community.”

What are the opportunities? In other words, what has MCSD changed in its protocol for the spring semester?

Lewis didn’t mention any changes to the protocol.

What are the threats? In other words, what concerns you most, and how is MCSD responding to those concerns?

“The most immediate concern and greatest threat to the second semester of this school year lies in those situations beyond our control, such as community interactions outside of our schools that lead to further spread of the virus,” Lewis said. “Long-term is the anticipated learning loss and widening of learning gaps caused by the pandemic. While some students thrive in a virtual environment, others struggle. In addition, there are concerns for the social and emotional impact the crisis is having on our students, families and employees.

“While the pandemic has caused extraordinary disruption, our instruction and practices are changing for the better to improve the education experience in the near term and well into the future beyond this pandemic.”

Harris County

What were the strengths of HCSD’s protocol?

Assistant superintendent for student services Shelia Baker listed the following:

The administration’s “great deal of research and planning” produced a thorough and effective reopening resource guide.

“Nearly all students” cooperated with the protocol at schools and on buses.

Support from the faculty, staff and community has been “most impressive.”

Collaboration with the county’s health department “has been invaluable.”

The county’s school board provided support and faith in the district’s leadership.

What were the weaknesses of HCSD’s protocol?

“In hindsight, energy spent discussing the importance of wearing masks could have probably been better spent in other areas,” Baker said. “Moreover, not requiring masks for Pre-K through 4th grade was probably unnecessary because it seems most parents of students in those grade spans are encouraging the masks, and students are diligently wearing them. There was concern that masks would be too distracting for those students in those age categories. Surprisingly, if you visit an elementary school, almost every student is wearing a mask, unless they are medically unable to do so.”

What are the opportunities? In other words, what has HCSD changed in its protocol for the spring semester?

Baker didn’t mention any changes to the protocol, but she did say HCSD needs more personnel in school to monitor classes. To that end, the school board approved a pay increase of $25 per day for all categories of substitutes (teachers, paraprofessionals and school nurses).

The board also approved assigning two substitutes to each school every day to “assist with the immediacy of needs that may pop up,” she said.

What are the threats? In other words, what concerns you most, and how is HCSD responding to those concerns?

The biggest threat, Baker said, is students attending in-person classes after they know they have been exposed to the virus, are awaiting test results or have a confirmed case.

“That single action affects the personal lives of many people they come in contact with and the ripple effect of that person’s peers, family, co-workers, etc.,” she said. “We need physicians to tell patients or their patient’s parents that even asymptomatic positive cases need to quarantine.”

Baker also expressed concern about “pandemic fatigue.”

“People have grown weary and tired of the safety protocols, especially in their personal lives away from school,” she said.

That’s why, Baker said, HCSD will continue to emphasize these three Ws: wear your mask; wash your hands; watch your distance.

“We also continue to remind parents to monitor their children’s symptoms before they leave the house and keep them home if they show any symptom,” she said.

HCSD is considering expanding its protocol messaging beyond parents to include directly contacting students, Baker said.

Chattahoochee County

What were the strengths of ChattCo’s protocol?

The overall strength, said superintendent Kristie Brooks, was the commitment of the faculty and staff.

“Never have I witnessed such a level of dedication and perseverance as I did from our ChattCo employees,” she said. “Their ability to quickly adjust, be flexible and often use their own personal time and resources to connect with students has made a significant positive impact.”

Brooks also lauded the “wrapround service team and social workers” for supporting families.

All of which boosts academic achievement, Brooks said.

“It is evident that numerous students continue to reach established growth targets on critical skills,” she said.

What were the weaknesses of ChattCo’s protocol?

“Though we were fortunate to use CARES funding and partner with Columbus Tech for hotspots, the lack of connectivity in a rural system continues to be a major factor in equitable services for children during the pandemic,” Brooks said. “One item that we noted was the overall infrastructure needs to even support the hotspots was a challenge.”

What are the opportunities? In other words, what has ChattCo changed in its protocol for the spring semester?

The administration wants to increase the number of in-person instructional days by remaining focused on COVID-19 prevention, Brooks said.

“This includes our use of temperature checks and required face coverings,” she said. “We continue to make adjustments to our schedule to help reduce numbers during transitions. Most importantly, I remain committed to using even more ways to communicate with our entire ChattCo family. We expect anyone who is ill or has any symptoms of any illness to remain home. We want everyone’s health and safety to be the priority.”

What are the threats? In other words, what concerns you most, and how is ChattCo responding to those concerns?

Brooks said she is most concerned about when the COVID-19 vaccine will be available to faculty and staff.

“It is imperative that our employees have this option to consider in a timely manner,” she said.

Brooks also is concerned about the impact of the Families First Coronavirus Response Act having expired Dec. 31. The law requires certain employers, such as school districts, to provide employees with paid sick leave or expanded family and medical leave for specified reasons related to COVID-19.

“I am concerned that this uncertainty could cause a future threat to ensuring our team has their needs met,” she said.

Phenix City

What were the strengths of the PCS protocol?

Superintendent Randy Wilkes listed:

Communication with stakeholders

Sanitation procedures

Adherence to plan by students, parents and employees

Covid self-report form.

What were the weaknesses of the PCS protocol?

Wilkes said the administration twice has used the SWOT approach to analyze the protocol with a 32-person leadership team, “and there is nothing that I would change today.”

What are the opportunities? In other words, what has PCS changed in its protocol for the spring semester?

Students who started last semester in virtual classes could switch to the in-person option after the first nine weeks. This semester, if they start in virtual classes, they must remain with that choice through the rest of the school year.

What are the threats? In other words, what concerns you most, and how is PCS responding to those concerns?

“The ability to maintain adherence to the plan,” Wilkes said.

Russell County

What were the strengths of RCSD’s protocol?

Superintendent Brenda Coley has seen RCSD improve its online instruction.

“Our collaboration, sharing of ideas and resources are at an all-time high,” she said.

The response to the pandemic accelerated the transition to providing a computer device for each student, and it prompted the district to increase the frequency and quality of its communication and partnership with parents and guardians, Coley said.

“We are not only surviving but thriving in challenging situations,” she said.

What were the weaknesses of RCSD’s protocol?

RCSD is a district with some “extremely rural settings with no internet access,” Coley said.

The initial approach was to install hotspots on buses and park them throughout the district. Staff also called and texted students and parents as a second layer of support when needed. Then RCSD provided hotspots or Cradlepoints directly to families without internet service.

“Remote instruction presented some challenges,” Coley said, “but our teachers, students, and parents have quickly adapted to the new educational landscape and we look forward to continuous improvement.”

What are the opportunities? In other words, what has RCSD changed in its protocol for the spring 2021 semester?

RCSD has adjusted its plan throughout the school year, Coley said.

“While the learning loss of students due to COVID-19 is a concern, it has also proven to be an opportunity to dig deeper than we ever have before in looking at data, getting to know students, encouraging self-care, and seeking creative solutions to meet the diverse needs of our learners,” she said. “We look forward to opportunities to provide continued professional development for our teachers and administrators on behalf of increasing student success during and after the pandemic.”

What are the threats? In other words, what concerns you most, and how is RCSD responding to those concerns?

RCSD is trying to close the learning gaps by improving student engagement in higher-quality educational experiences, Coley said.

“We are also concerned about the socioemotional well-being of our team members and students,” she said. “Our counselors and partnering agencies are providing support and reminders of the importance of self-care as we work to positively impact the lives of children during the pandemic.”

Conducting standardized testing amid COVID-19 is another possible threat to success, Coley said.

“Our district has started conversations about what testing and transportation for testing may look like for remote learners,” she said. “Regardless of the challenge ahead, we look forward to emerging from the pandemic with valuable data to continue responding to the learning needs of our community of learners.”

Lee County

What were the strengths of the LCS protocol?

Anna Shepherd-Jones, the coordinator of federal programs, students assessment and accountability, noted COVID-19 has challenged the district to minimize instructional interruptions and “required timely communication, collaboration among all employees, and an unwavering willingness to do whatever it takes.”

For example, Shepherd-Jones said, administrators have filled in as substitute teachers or helped disinfect the school building. Cafeteria workers still prepare meals for students when schools have closed because of COVID outbreak.

She also credits nurses for, teachers, counselors, custodians and families for rising to the challenge.

“We have found strength, success and perseverance through our community,” she said.

What were the weaknesses of the LCS protocol?

The shipment of more than 3,200 Chromebooks that LCS ordered in May was delayed and didn’t arrive until two weeks ago, Shepherd-Jones said. But now, the district can equip each student with a computer device, she said.

What are the opportunities? In other words, what has LCS changed in its protocol for the spring semester?

LCS doesn’t intend to change its plan, Shepherd-Jones said.

What are the threats? In other words, what concerns you most, and how is LCS responding to those concerns?

“Like other learning organizations,” Shepherd-Jones said, “we are still working to understand the effects of COVID-19 on our students’ learning, mental health, and wellbeing, the magnitude of which may not be fully realized for some time.”