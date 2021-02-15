Education

Harris County School District classes delayed Tuesday due to weather concerns

Harris County schools and district operations will be delayed by two hours Tuesday morning due to expected hazardous weather conditions overnight, the district announced in a press release.

The district transportation department and public safety officials will use that time Tuesday morning to evaluate road conditions for hazards like black ice on roads and bridges, according to the release.

“As of now, all schools will start two hours later than regular start times. All bus pickup times will be two hours later. All district staff will report two hours later than normal report times. At this time, all after-school activities are expected to continue as originally scheduled,” Justin Finney, assistant superintendent of business services and technology, said in the release.

According to the National Weather Service, most of North Georgia and the Atlanta area are under a black ice watch through Monday night and into Tuesday morning. That watch also extends through a portion of West Georgia down through Harris County. Temperatures are expected to drop below freezing overnight, according to NWS.

The Georgia Department of Transportation will be treating portions of I-185 in Muscogee, Troup and Harris counties with brine overnight in preparation for potential flash freezing, according to a press release. Motorists are advised to avoid unnecessary travel Monday night.

Residents can get updates on road conditions by checking the GDOT-West Facebook page or Twitter account.

As of 7:55 p.m. Monday, Muscogee County School District has not announced any delays.

