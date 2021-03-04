Education

Muscogee schools to spend $189 million on building projects. Here’s what’s first

The order in which Columbus public schools will be renovated is clearer.

During the Muscogee County School District’s annual school board retreat, conducted Saturday via videoconference, chief operating officer David Goldberg presented a timeline for the capital projects funded by the 1% Education Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (ESPLOST) that Columbus voters renewed in June.

The tax will last for five years or until $189 million is collected, whichever comes first.

All of MCSD’s 60 buildings (schools and other facilities) will be upgraded in some way as part of the plan, Goldberg told the board. Included on the list are the first five schools in each of MCSD’s three regions that will be renovated in the following order:

East Region

Central Region

West Region

The region chiefs and plant services personnel met to determine the first five school renovation projects and their order in each region, Goldberg said, based on need and funding.

“I feel like we have a really good plan to move forward,” he told the board. “We feel like we have all the money lined up.”

No estimated costs or timelines for those projects are available because they still are in the planning phase, Goldberg told the Ledger-Enquirer, but such information was released for other projects:

Other projects

Odis Spencer Stadium

Stephen T. Butler STEAM Center

New elementary school

Mathews Elementary School

Kendrick High School

Middle school athletics fields

High school weight rooms

Columbus High School

High school tracks

Veterans Memorial Middle School

College and Career Academy

Hardaway High School

Arnold Magnet Academy

MCSD superintendent David Lewis emphasized to the board that this plan still is tentative “simply because of availability of materials and fabrication, things of that nature, that can be and have been delayed in some respects as a result of the pandemic.”

Mark Rice
Ledger-Enquirer staff writer Mark Rice covers education and other issues related to youth. He also writes feature stories about any compelling topic. He has been reporting in Columbus and the Chattahoochee Valley for more than a quarter-century. He welcomes your local news tips and questions.
