Muscogee schools to spend $189 million on building projects. Here’s what’s first

The order in which Columbus public schools will be renovated is clearer.

During the Muscogee County School District’s annual school board retreat, conducted Saturday via videoconference, chief operating officer David Goldberg presented a timeline for the capital projects funded by the 1% Education Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (ESPLOST) that Columbus voters renewed in June.

The tax will last for five years or until $189 million is collected, whichever comes first.

All of MCSD’s 60 buildings (schools and other facilities) will be upgraded in some way as part of the plan, Goldberg told the board. Included on the list are the first five schools in each of MCSD’s three regions that will be renovated in the following order:

East Region

1. Lonnie Jackson Academy

2. Rothschild Middle School

3. Forrest Road Elementary School

4. Georgetown Elementary School

5. Wesley Heights Elementary School

Central Region

1. Key Elementary School

2. Brewer Elementary School

3. Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School

4. Gentian Elementary School

5. Eddy Middle School

West Region

1. Davis Elementary School

2. Wynnton Arts Academy

3. Double Churches Elementary School

4. Allen Elementary School

5. River Road Elementary School

The region chiefs and plant services personnel met to determine the first five school renovation projects and their order in each region, Goldberg said, based on need and funding.

“I feel like we have a really good plan to move forward,” he told the board. “We feel like we have all the money lined up.”

No estimated costs or timelines for those projects are available because they still are in the planning phase, Goldberg told the Ledger-Enquirer, but such information was released for other projects:

Other projects

Odis Spencer Stadium

Construct systemwide sports complex on Cusseta Road, comprising a stadium with an artificial field for football, soccer and lacrosse, plus five tennis courts.

Estimated cost: $26 million ($11 million from ESPLOST approved in 2015 and $15 million from ESPLOST approved in 2020)

Estimated completion: January 2023

Stephen T. Butler STEAM Center

Upgrade systemwide facility for activities in science, technology, engineering, arts and math.

Estimated cost: $2 million

No estimated completion

New elementary school

Will be constructed behind Dawson and merge Dawson with St. Marys.

Estimated cost: $25 million

Estimated completion: August 2023

Mathews Elementary School

Add four classrooms

Estimated cost: $1.5 million

Estimated completion: January 2022

Kendrick High School

Unspecified additions

Estimated cost: $4 million

No estimated completion date

Middle school athletics fields

Upgrades at Baker, East Columbus and Rothschild

No estimated cost

Estimated completion: August 2021

High school weight rooms

Expansions at Carver, Columbus and Northside

Estimated cost: $1 million total

Estimated completion: October 2021

Columbus High School

Upgrade exterior

Estimated cost: $1 million

Estimated completion: January 2022

High school tracks

Replacements at Carver and Hardaway

Estimated cost: $1 million total

Estimated completion: April 2021

Veterans Memorial Middle School

Expand band room

Estimated cost: $500,000

Estimated completion: January 2022

College and Career Academy

Enhance program at Jordan Vocational High School

Estimated cost: $3 million

Estimated completion: January 2023

Hardaway High School

Unspecified additions

Estimated cost: $4 million

No estimated completion

Arnold Magnet Academy

Modernize entire middle school

Estimated cost: $13 million

No estimated completion

MCSD superintendent David Lewis emphasized to the board that this plan still is tentative “simply because of availability of materials and fabrication, things of that nature, that can be and have been delayed in some respects as a result of the pandemic.”