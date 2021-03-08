Georgia gives AP honors to award-winning schools in Muscogee, Harris counties

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Six schools in the Columbus area have been recognized for excellent achievement or participation in Advanced Placement course tests, the national program that gives students the chance to earn college credit while still in high school.

Five high schools in Muscogee County (Carver, Columbus, Hardaway, Northside and Rainey-McCullers), as well as Harris County, are among the 244 in the state to be named 2021 AP Honor Schools, according to the Georgia Department of Education. Georgia has 488 public high schools.

This year’s honors were awarded in eight categories based on a school’s performance in 2020:

AP Access and Support Schools: Hardaway and Rainey-McCullers.

At least 30% of their AP exams were taken by students who identified themselves as African American or Hispanic, and at least 30% of their AP exams earned scores of 3 or higher on the 5-point scale. That’s usually the qualifying score for colleges to give course credit.

AP Challenge Schools: Carver.

They have enrollments of 900 or fewer students but had at least one student take an AP exam in English, math, science and social studies courses.

AP Schools of Distinction: Columbus.

At least 20% of their students took one or more AP exams, and at least 50% percent of their scores were 3 or higher.

AP Expansion Schools: No local schools.

They increased by at least 25% their number of students who took AP exams from May 2019 to May 2020, and a minimum of 25 students tested in May 2019.

AP Humanities Schools: Columbus.

A minimum of five students tested in each of the following AP categories: one English language arts course, two social studies courses, one fine arts course and one world language course.

AP Humanities Achievement Schools: Columbus.

They are the AP Humanities Schools with at least 50% of all AP Humanities exams earning scores of 3 or higher.

AP STEM Schools: Columbus, Harris County and Northside.

A minimum of five students testing in at least four AP STEM (science, technology, engineering or math) courses.

AP STEM Achievement Schools: Columbus.

They are the AP STEM schools with at least 50% of all AP STEM exams earning scores of 3 or higher.