Here’s when Muscogee school vacations will be if board approves proposed calendars

Parents, students and employees in the Muscogee County School District soon will know the starting and ending dates, as well as the vacation periods, for the next two school years if the school board approves the recommendation from superintendent David Lewis.

The board is scheduled to vote Monday on the proposed calendars for the 2021-22 and 2022-23 school years. Here are the key dates:

2021-22 school year

Aug. 2-5: Teacher planning and staff development for elementary schools.

Aug. 2-6: Teaching planning and staff development for middle and high schools.

Aug. 3-6: Student verification days.

Aug. 6: Phase-in day for prekindergarten through second grade.

Aug. 9: First day of classes in 2021 fall semester.

Sept. 6: Schools closed for Labor Day.

Oct. 11: No classes for students; teacher planning and staff development.

Nov. 11: Schools closed for Veterans Day.

Nov. 12: Virtual learning day; no school prekindergarten through second grade.

Nov. 22-26: Schools closed for Thanksgiving break.

Dec. 22-Jan. 4: Schools closed for winter break.

Jan. 5: No classes for students; teacher planning and staff development.

Jan. 6: First day of classes in spring 2022 semester.

Jan. 17: Schools closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Feb. 18: No classes for students; staff development.

Feb. 21: Schools closed for Presidents Day, unless this day is used to make up a missed day of classes due to inclement weather.

April 4-8: Schools closed for spring break.

May 19-21: High school graduation ceremonies.

May 24: Last day of classes.

May 25-26: Teacher planning.

2022-23 school year

Aug. 1-4: Teacher planning and staff development for elementary schools.

Aug. 1-5: Teacher planning and staff development for middle and high schools.

Aug. 3-5: Student verification days.

Aug. 5: Phase-in day for prekindergarten through second grade.

Aug. 8: First day of classes in fall 2022 semester.

Sept. 5: Schools closed for Labor Day.

Oct. 10: No classes for students; teacher planning and staff development.

Nov. 10: Virtual learning day; no school for prekindergarten through second grade.

Nov. 11: Schools closed for Veterans Day.

Nov. 21-25: Schools closed for Thanksgiving break.

Dec. 21-Jan. 3: Schools closed for winter break.

Jan. 4: No classes for students; teacher planning and staff development.

Jan. 5: First day of classes in spring 2023 semester.

Jan. 16: Schools closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Feb. 17: No classes for students; staff development day.

Feb. 20: Schools closed for Presidents Day, unless this day is used to make up a missed day of classes due to inclement weather.

April 3-7: Schools closed for spring break.

May 18-20: High school graduation ceremonies.

May 23: Last day of classes.

May 24-25: Teacher planning.

Two calendar options were developed for both school years based on feedback from principal and teacher advisory committees, community representatives, surveys and the superintendent’s cabinet, according to the agenda. Employees, parents and students were asked in a survey to choose the option they prefer for both school years.

The community representatives on the MCSD calendar planning committee are:

Deborah Bordelon, Columbus State University

Ethan Branch, Fort Benning

Rev. Adrian Chester, Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance

Belva Dorsey, Enrichment Services

Rev. Johnny Flakes, Fourth Street Missionary Baptist Church

Rabbi Beth Schwartz, Temple Israel

Chey Wilson, Columbus Technical College.