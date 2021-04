Education Prom-A-Palooza to offer free prom dresses to Harris County students in need April 06, 2021 01:20 PM

Harris County High School students who are financially unable to buy a prom dress now have the opportunity to select a free dress on April 10. Call the H.O.P.E. Center at (706) 628-4206, ext. 2301 to reserve a spot. It's first come, first served.