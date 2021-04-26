Phoned-in threat leads to lockdown at Muscogee County high school. What to know

A Muscogee County school went on lockdown Monday morning.

A phoned-in threat of an active shooter at Columbus High School prompted the lockdown and police responded to the scene, Muscogee County School District board secretary Karen Jones told the Ledger-Enquirer.

“But there is no apparent active shooter,” Jones said, reading from the message superintendent David Lewis sent to board members. “Police will remain on the scene as a precautionary measure. The phone number from which the threat was made has been identified and is being pursued.”

At 10:15 a.m., the Columbus Police Department’s 911 Center received an anonymous call saying there was an active shooter at Columbus High, according to MCSD’s news release. Officers from the city and school district police departments responded and found no evidence of an active shooter.

“A investigation is ongoing,” the news release says, “and the school is proceeding with a modified schedule.”

This story will be updated as information comes available.