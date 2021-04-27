Education

Which high schools are best and worst in Columbus area? U.S. News releases rankings

Columbus High School is the second-best public high school in Georgia, according to the U.S. News & World Report 2021 Best High Schools analysis.
Columbus High School is the second-best public high school in Georgia, according to the U.S. News & World Report 2021 Best High Schools analysis. Mike Haskey mhaskey@ledger-enquirer.com

Columbus High School is the second-best public high school in Georgia, according to a national ranking released Tuesday.

The U.S. News & World Report’s 2021 Best High Schools list ranks Columbus High, a liberal arts magnet school, behind only Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science and Technology in Georgia.

Columbus High was second in 2019 and reclaimed the spot from Davidson Magnet School of Richmond County, which was second in 2020.

For the 2021 rankings, the magazine used data from the 2018-19 school year to assess nearly 24,000 public high schools. Only 17,857 of them were ranked because some didn’t have enough 12th-graders (at least 15), and the rankings of only the top 75% (13,393) are released.

Madeline Smanik, communications and public relations manager for the magazine, told the Ledger-Enquirer why the rankings for the bottom 25% aren’t disclosed.

“Our methodology was designed to distinguish the best high schools, which is why we only publish the individual ranks for the top 75%,” she said in an email.

Among the 15 ranked schools in the Bi-City area, compared to last year:

Central had the largest local increase, up by 78 spots to 66 in Alabama. Smiths Station has the largest local decrease, down by 52 spots to 188 in Alabama.

Here are the local rankings, listed by their state ranking, with their national ranking in parentheses, and how they compare to last year’s list:

Georgia

Alabama

Methodology

The rankings, according to U.S. News, are based on measurements of:

Mark Rice
Ledger-Enquirer staff writer Mark Rice covers education and other issues related to youth. He also writes feature stories about any compelling topic. He has been reporting in Columbus and the Chattahoochee Valley for more than a quarter-century. He welcomes your local news tips and questions.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service