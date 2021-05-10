St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School goes on ‘preventative measures’ lockdown

St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School went on a “preventative measures lockdown,” the Columbus private school announced Monday afternoon in a message to parents.

“All faculty and students are safe,” the email at 1:18 p.m. says. “You will receive an additional communication once the lockdown is lifted.”

At 1:59 p.m., the Ledger-Enquirer received the following explanation from Jennifer Sillitto, the school’s communications director:

“St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School had a preventative measures lockdown today from approximately 1:15 p.m. until 1:57 p.m. All faculty and students are safe. Throughout the lockdown, students continued to learn in their classrooms and could move about within buildings. All exterior movement was on hold until the lockdown was lifted.”

It’s unclear whether this incident is related to the threat that prompted three Muscogee County schools to go on lockdown earlier Monday.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as information comes available.