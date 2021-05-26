Education

‘Dedicated, caring professional.’ Longtime Pacelli educator promoted to leadership role

Students in the lower levels at St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School can soon look forward to a familiar face serving as the new assistant principal.

Heather Dalelio will transition into the new role on July 1, according to a release from the school.

Dalelio, a native of Birmingham, Alabama, and Auburn University graduate, began working with the school in 1999 as a first grade teacher. She served as a kindergarten teacher at St. Anne-Pacelli from 2000-2004, and returned as a kindergarten teacher in 2010 after taking time off to raise her two children. She also was the assistant coach/team manager of the Vikings soccer teams.

As assistant principal, Dalelio will work alongside St. Anne-Pacelli Lower School Principal Dr. Jocelyn Smith to coordinate, supervise and manage preschool through 8th grade.

“Mrs. Dalelio has a strong background in curriculum and instruction,” Smith said in the release. “She is a dedicated, caring professional who works well with students.... I am excited to watch Mrs. Dalelio transition into this key role at our school.”

Dalelio, who holds a Catholic School Leadership certificate and is expected to complete a master’s degree in Educational Leadership from Creighton University in 2022, said she is excited to take on the new role.

“I’m looking forward to serving St. Anne-Pacelli in this new capacity,” Dalelio said in the release. “... My goal is to inspire and mentor children and other teaching professionals to achieve their full potential and promote a higher standard of education through the use of innovative teaching strategies, technology and faith-based practices.”

Sydney Sims
Sydney Sims is the breaking news reporter at the Ledger-Enquirer. She covers local crime news and the latest city news. Before joining the LE, she worked for The Auburn Villager in Auburn, Ala. covering local government and city events. She is a graduate of Auburn University in Auburn, Ala. and is from Atlanta, Ga.
  Comments  