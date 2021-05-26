‘Dedicated, caring professional.’ Longtime Pacelli educator promoted to leadership role

Students in the lower levels at St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School can soon look forward to a familiar face serving as the new assistant principal.

Heather Dalelio will transition into the new role on July 1, according to a release from the school.

Dalelio, a native of Birmingham, Alabama, and Auburn University graduate, began working with the school in 1999 as a first grade teacher. She served as a kindergarten teacher at St. Anne-Pacelli from 2000-2004, and returned as a kindergarten teacher in 2010 after taking time off to raise her two children. She also was the assistant coach/team manager of the Vikings soccer teams.

As assistant principal, Dalelio will work alongside St. Anne-Pacelli Lower School Principal Dr. Jocelyn Smith to coordinate, supervise and manage preschool through 8th grade.

“Mrs. Dalelio has a strong background in curriculum and instruction,” Smith said in the release. “She is a dedicated, caring professional who works well with students.... I am excited to watch Mrs. Dalelio transition into this key role at our school.”

Dalelio, who holds a Catholic School Leadership certificate and is expected to complete a master’s degree in Educational Leadership from Creighton University in 2022, said she is excited to take on the new role.

“I’m looking forward to serving St. Anne-Pacelli in this new capacity,” Dalelio said in the release. “... My goal is to inspire and mentor children and other teaching professionals to achieve their full potential and promote a higher standard of education through the use of innovative teaching strategies, technology and faith-based practices.”