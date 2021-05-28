‘Thank you for all of your prayers.’ Muscogee school board member Cantrell hospitalized

A Muscogee County School Board member is hospitalized with diverticulitis.

In a text message Thursday night to the Ledger-Enquirer, Mark Cantrell forwarded a post he made on his Facebook page:

“The doctor just came in and told me I have diverticulitis,” Cantrell wrote. “I have a tear somewhere that’s what’s causing the infection in my body. My blood pressure is off the charts so they are keeping me in the hospital. So it looks like I will be here for at least a day maybe two. Thank you for all of your prayers.”

His daughter, Jeanita Ann Anders, posted on her Facebook page Thursday night, “He has been extremely sick for days now and took himself to the hospital today. If you know my Daddy at all, you know going to the hospital on his own is not something he does at all.”

According to WebMD.com, diverticulitis is an intestinal infection.

“In more severe cases, you might need to stay in the hospital and take antibiotics that are intravenous (injected into your veins),“ WebMD says.

The in-hospital mortality rate for diverticulitis is between 0.5% and 7%, according to the National Institutes of Health.

Cantrell, 62, is the District 6 representative on the nine-member board.