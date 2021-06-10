Education

Still need a free summer activity for kids? This reimagined Columbus option can help

The Muscogee County School District’s reimagined summer school program is so popular, more than double the usual number of students are attending this free way for children to have supervised activities during vacation.

Some spaces still are open, but the late registration deadline is next week.

After the new program’s first week, 6,509 students were registered, MCSD chief academic officer Keith Seifert told the school board Monday. MCSD ended the 2020-21 school year with 31,356 students enrolled.

The deadline for the program’s late registration is at noon June 14. To register, contact the site for your child or call MCSD’s main telephone number at 706-748-2000 and ask to be connected.

As of Tuesday, in-person spots were open for students in grades K-8 at the following sites, according to the announcement posted on MCSD’s website:

Program summary

The Ledger-Enquirer reported in April that MCSD is using $8 million in federal funding to boost its summer school program into what it calls a “Summer Learning Experience.”

The new program is designed to address the learning losses from the COVID-19 pandemic’s disruption of school operations. In addition to remediation for students who have fall behind, it offers enrichment for those who want to get ahead.

MCSD is collaborating with other community organizations to conduct activities to improve skills in literacy, math science, arts and sports.

In grades K-8, students spend approximately two hours per day on English language arts and reading and one hour per day on math. Social and emotional learning is embedded in the lesson plans. Approximately one hour per day is spent on enrichment activities based on results from the student survey.

A virtual option is offered for grades K-8, but those online-only spots are full.

The district provides free breakfast, lunch and bus rides for all students in the summer program. Requests for transportation can be made on MCSD’s website or call the department at 706-748-2876.

Mark Rice
Ledger-Enquirer staff writer Mark Rice covers education and other issues related to youth. He also writes feature stories about any compelling topic. He has been reporting in Columbus and the Chattahoochee Valley for more than a quarter-century. He welcomes your local news tips and questions.
