Columbus High students’ film featured in Smithsonian showcase. Here’s how to watch

Columbus High School Mike Haskey

Two Columbus High School students made a film that is being featured in an online showcase hosted by one of the Smithsonian Institution’s museums.

The film by Eva Cheraisi and Mary McCoy is titled “The Soul of We People Who are Darker than Blue.” It’s a documentary about Curtis Mayfield, the Chicago soul music singer-songwriter, guitarist and producer, whose lyrics and compositions inspired civil rights activists.

Viewing is free — but available for only a week.

As part of the 2021 National History Day competition, 33 student films were selected to make their global premier this month. These 10-minute documentaries can be streamed June 16-23 exclusively through the Smithsonian Learning Lab website. COVID-19 pandemic precautions presented them from being screened in the Oprah Winfrey Theater at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, according to a news release.

The documentaries address topics involving historically underrepresented, marginalized or subjected people, reflecting this year’s NHD theme, “Communication in History: The Key to Understanding.”