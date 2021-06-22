Harris County School District hires former Muscogee teacher as new principal

Amy Allen is the new principal of Mulberry Creek Elementary School. Harris County School District

A former Muscogee County teacher is now a new principal in Harris County.

The Harris County School District’s Board of Education approved Amy Allen as principal of Mulberry Creek Elementary School in Cataula, HCSD announced Tuesday.

Allen, entering her 26th year as an educator, graduated from Columbus State University. After teaching in Muscogee for six years. she joined HCSD in January 2004 as a kindergarten teacher at Mulberry Creek. She has been assistant principal at Creekside Intermediate School since 2018.

“I am excited about the opportunity to work with students, faculty, staff and community members as I begin to serve in my first principalship,” Allen said in a news release. “In this role, my goal is to raise the bar of achievement even higher than it is today as well as see us reach certification as a STEAM school.”

STEAM is the acronym for science, technology, engineering, art and math.

Allen succeeds retiring principal Beverly Weaver.

“Principal Allen brings a wealth of district experience to the position,” superintendent Roger Couch said in the news release. “We are proud to have her within our district and at Mulberry Creek Elementary.”

Denise Fox, most recently a sixth-grade math teacher at Creekside, succeeds Allen as assistant principal. Fox previously taught at Harris County High School and in Muscogee.