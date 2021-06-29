Here’s how Columbus area school cafeterias fared in latest health department inspection

The Ledger-Enquirer has compiled a list of health inspections scores for cafeterias in Columbus area public and private schools.

This list comprises the most recent scores from inspections conducted October through June by officials from the Georgia and Alabama departments of public health, according to their websites.

Georgia’s inspection frequency depends on the food establishments category, but it’s typically twice per year. Establishments that receive a “C” or “U” food safety grade will have at least one additional routine inspection added in a 12-month period, and may have more inspections at the discretion of the local health authority. If an establishment maintains an “A” food safety rating on three consecutive routine inspections, the local health authority may reduce the frequency of routine inspections.

Alabama inspects food establishments every four months or every six months if the previous inspection score was at least 95.

Georgia’s health department posts the inspection reports online, so those violations are noted in this list. Alabama, however, doesn’t make the reports available online, so those violations aren’t noted here.

Muscogee County

Elementary schools

100: Blanchard, Britt David, Clubview, Davis, Dawson, Dimon, Dorothy Height, Double Churches, Eagle Ridge, Forrest Road, Fox, Gentian, Hannan, Johnson, Key, Lonnie Jackson, Martin Luther King Jr., Mathews, Midland, North Columbus, Reese Road, Rigdon Road, River Road, South Columbus, St. Marys Road, Waddell, Wesley Heights and Wynnton.

96: Allen. The violation noted during the April 22 inspection is that the cleaning solution didn’t have enough chemical sanitizer. It was corrected during the inspection.

96: Brewer. The violation noted during the April 28 inspection is buildup on the chute of the ice machine. The inspector ordered it to be cleaned within 72 hours.

96: Downtown. The violation noted during the April 7 inspection is a “black and pink residue” buildup on the ice machine. It was corrected during the inspection.

91: Georgetown: The violation noted during the April 23 inspection is improper “cold holding temperatures” because the walk-in cooler was 46 degrees instead of the required 41 degrees or colder. The inspector wrote, “Person in charge put in a work order regarding walk-in cooler. Person in charge discarded food items.”

Middle schools

100: Aaron Cohn, Arnold, Baker, Blackmon Road, Double Churches, East Columbus, Eddy, Midland, Richards and Veterans Memorial.

91: Fort. The violations noted during the Feb. 17 inspection are improper “hot holding temperatures” and “time/temperature control for safety.” They were corrected during the inspection.

Note: Rothschild isn’t listed because its food is prepared in the adjacent Lonnie Jackson kitchen, which scored a 100.

High schools

100: Columbus, Hardaway, Jordan, Kendrick, Northside, Shaw and Spencer.

96: Carver. The violation noted during the April 20 inspection is that the cleaning solution had too much chemical sanitizer. It was corrected during the inspection.

Others

100: Marshall Success Center, Rainey-McCullers Schools of the Arts and St. Elmo Center for the Gifted.

Harris County

100: Creekside, Harris County Carver Middle School, Harris County High School, Mulberry Creek, New Mountain Hill, Park and Pine Ridge.

Chattahoochee County

100: Chattahoochee County Education Center and Chattahoochee County Middle/High School.

Phenix City

100: Central High School, Creative Learning Center, Creekside Early Learning Center, Culinary Arts Center, Lakewood Elementary, Lakewood Primary, Meadowlane, New Beginning Parenting Center, Phenix City Elementary, Sherwood, Special Education, Success Academy and The Brick.

99: Ridgecrest.

98: Westview.

96: Central Freshman Academy, Phenix City Intermediate and South Girard.

Russell County

100: Dixie

99: Ladonia, Russell County High School

96: Mount Olive, Oliver, Russell County Middle School.

Smiths Station

100: East Smiths Station Elementary School, Smiths Station Junior High, Smiths Station High School, South Smiths Station Elementary School and West Smiths Station Elementary School.

Private Schools

100: Glenwood School, St. Luke Early Learning Center.

96: Pacelli Catholic High School. The violation noted during the April 23 inspection is that the facility’s Certified Food Safety Manager certificate had expired in June 2019. The inspector reported that the person in charge was given a registration form for the certification class.

96: St. Anne School. The violation noted during the April 23 inspection is that the chute on the ice machine had “a pink like substance buildup.” It was corrected during the inspection.

91: Calvary Christian School. The violation noted during the May 4 inspection was improper “cold holding temperatures.” The inspector reported that the food items were discarded and the school was ordered to correct the violation within 72 hours.

88: Brookstone School. The violations noted during the May 13 inspection are improper “cold holding temperatures” and improper “cooling methods.” The first violation was corrected during the inspection.