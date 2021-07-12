Is the COVID vaccine needed for students in Columbus area schools? What to know

The approaching start of any school year sparks questions from parents about vaccine requirements for students. But the coronavirus pandemic has made this issue even more crucial for families since May, when the Food and Drug Administration expanded the emergency use authorization of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 to children as young as 12.

With the beginning of the 2021-22 school year in the Columbus area one month away, here’s what parents need to know about vaccine requirements in local school districts, based on emailed interviews with superintendents or their representative.

Muscogee County

The Muscogee County School District isn’t requiring eligible students to get a COVID-19 vaccine before attending in-person classes.

MCSD hosted a two-dose COVID-19 vaccine clinic for eligible students, with both doses administered in June.

Although the COVID-19 vaccine is optional in MCSD, the district adheres to Georgia requirements for other vaccinations as follows:

Prekindergarten and kindergarten

Four or five doses DTP, DT, DTAP

Three doses Hepatitis B

Three of four doses Hib (for childcare and prekindergarten only)

Four doses Polio

Two doses MMR

Two doses Varicella

Four doses PCV (for childcare and prekindergarten only)

Two doses Hepatitis A (for children born on or after Jan. 1, 2006)

Grades 7-11

First dose of MCV4

Second dose of MCV4 (for 11th-graders, effective as of July 1, 2021)

Georgia law allows exemptions for medical and religious reasons.

MCSD’s first day of classes in the 2021-22 school year is Aug. 6 for prekindergarten through second grade and Aug. 9 for grades 3-12.

Harris County

The COVID-19 vaccine isn’t required for eligible Harris County School District students.

HCSD hosted a two-dose COVID-19 vaccine clinic for eligible students, the first dose in June and the second in July.

Harris County’s vaccine policy aligns with the aforementioned state requirements for other diseases.

HCSD’s first day of classes in the 2021-22 school year is Aug. 6.

Chattahoochee County

The Chattahoochee County School District isn’t requiring the COVID-19 vaccine for eligible students.

A COVID-19 vaccine clinic is scheduled for July 27 at the middle/high school.

ChattCo’s vaccine policy aligns with the aforementioned state requirements for other diseases.

The first day of classes for the 2021-22 school year in ChattCo is Aug. 9.

Phenix City

Students aren’t required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to attend Phenix City Schools.

PCS hosted a two-dose COVID-19 vaccine clinic for eligible students, with the first shot May 20 and the second June 10.

The PCS vaccination policy aligns with the Alabama requirements, mandating students be immunized against these diseases:

Five doses of diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis (DTaP) vaccine. Only four doses are needed if the fourth dose was administered on or after the fourth birthday.

Booster doses of tetanus and diphtheria (Td) vaccine must be given 5-10 years after the preschool booster. For students who entered the sixth grade beginning in the fall of 2010, a booster dose of tetanus and diphtheria and pertussis (Tdap) must be given at 11 or 12 years of age.

Four doses of polio vaccine. One three doses are needed if the third dose was administered on or after the fourth birthday.

Two doses of measles-containing vaccine and one dose each of mumps and rubella vaccine, usually administered as two doses of MMR vaccine.

One dose of varicella vaccine.

Alabama law allows exemptions for medical and religious reasons.

The first day of classes for the 2021-22 school year in PCS is Aug. 9.