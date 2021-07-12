Masks. Distancing. Online classes. Which COVID rules will be in Columbus-area schools?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its COVID-19 guidance for K-12 schools Friday, and Columbus area school districts are getting their own protocols in place.

As the Columbus area school districts prepare for next month’s start to the 2021-22 academic year, the Ledger-Enquirer asked local districts how they’re following the guidelines.

Who will be required to wear masks in school?

What physical-distancing requirements will be in place?

Who will be allowed to attend classes only online?

Here is what we learned:

Muscogee County

Muscogee County School District risk management director Tracy Fox presented MCSD’s coronavirus protocols to the school board during Monday night’s work session.

Masks: Optional in schools, but they are required on buses, per a federal mandate.

Physical distancing: Implemented where possible.

Virtual attendance online: Available only for students who have medical conditions preventing them from attending in-person instruction. Applications are available at each school and on MCSD’s website.

Harris County

Masks: Optional.

Physical distancing: Per CDC guidance, schools will be encouraged to implement 3 feet of distancing between each person when feasible, HCSD spokeswoman Rachel Crumbley said in an email.

Virtual attendance online: Only students considered “medically fragile” will be accepted into HCSD’s virtual program, Crumbley said. The deadline to apply is July 15. Applications are available on HCSD’s website.

Other districts

The COVID-19 protocols in the Chattahoochee County School District will be determined after the administration discusses the issue with the board during its July 20 meeting, superintendent Kristie Brooks said in an email.

Officials in the Phenix City, Russell County and Lee County school district have not responded yet with their guidelines.