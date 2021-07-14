How clean is your child’s Muscogee County school? Here are the latest inspection results

In this June 2019 file photo, Nehemiah Russ, lead custodian at Downtown Elementary Magnet Academy in Columbus, Georgia, applies a coat of wax to a hallway floor. mhaskey@ledger-enquirer.com

The Muscogee County School District has released a report measuring the cleanliness of its schools.

MCSD’s Plant Services Department inspects the schools monthly. The report shows how the condition of each school compares to the district’s expectations. Ten of the 57 schools were inspected twice because they have two custodian crews. So, out of the 67 inspections:

49 exceeded expectations.

18 met expectations.

None failed to meet expectations.

Here is how each school was rated this month:

Exceeded expectations

Elementary schools: Allen, Blanchard, Brewer, Britt David, Clubview, Davis, Dawson, Dorothy Height, Double Churches, Downtown, Eagle Ridge, Fox, Gentian, Georgetown, Hannan, Johnson, Key, Lonnie Jackson, Martin Luther King Jr., Midland, North Columbus, Reese Road, Rigdon Road, River Road, South Columbus, St. Marys Road, Wesley Heights and Wynnton.

Middle schools: Aaron Cohn (both crews), Arnold, Blackmon Road (one of its crews), Double Churches (both crews), Fort (one of its crews), Midland and Veterans Memorial (both crews).

High schools: Carver, Columbus, Hardaway, Kendrick, Northside, Shaw and Spencer.

Others: Marshall Success Center (alternative school), Rainey-McCullers School of the Arts, St. Elmo Center for the Gifted and Woodall Center (special-education school).

Met expectations

Elementary schools: Dimon, Forrest Road, Mathews and Waddell.

Middle schools: Baker (both crews), Blackmon Road (its other crew), East Columbus (both crews), Eddy (both crews), Fort (its other crew), Richards (both crews) and Rothschild (both crews).

High schools: Jordan (both crews).