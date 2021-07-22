Meet the new principal at this Phenix City school. He has lots of local experience

Shawn Taylor Phenix City Schools

Phenix City Intermediate School has a new principal.

Shawn Taylor was promoted from assistant principal to the top job at PCIS, Phenix City Schools announced on its Facebook page.

Superintendent Randy Wilkes told the Ledger-Enquirer in an email that the vacancy was created when Bobby Cook resigned. The L-E didn’t reach Wilkes or Cook before publication to explain the latter’s resignation.

According to the Facebook post, Taylor has been an educator for 14 years. He started his career as a business teacher and girls basketball coach at Russell County High School, then worked as athletics director and a weight-training teacher at Smiths Station Junior High School. He has been an assistant principal in Phenix City for six years, first at Central Freshman Academy and most recently at PCIS.

Cook was PCIS principal for five years. He previously directed career and technical education at Central High School and was assistant principal at South Girard School. He coached Central’s softball team to a record of 194-100-1 in six seasons, including four area championships and an appearance in the 2012 Class 6A state final round, the program’s first since 2002.