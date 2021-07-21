Leader who helped Columbus State expand and spark downtown development dies

Tom Helton Columbus State University

One of the leaders who helped Columbus State University expand and spark other downtown development has died.

Tom Helton, retired CSU vice president for business and finance, died Sunday at Piedmont Columbus Regional’s Midtown Medical Center, according to Cox Funeral Home.

He was 72.

Helton served on several task forces and committees for the University System of Georgia before he retired in 2019. He was executive director of CSU Foundation Properties when he died.

His prior roles at CSU were associate vice president for business and finance, assistant director of the CSU Foundation and Foundation Properties and director of planned giving.

Helton previously worked as senior vice president of Judson College in Marion, Alabama, and admissions director at LaGrange College.

His community involvement in Columbus included serving as a board member for the RiverCenter for the Performing Arts and Uptown Columbus. He was a deacon at Bethesda Baptist Church, taught in the Sunday school, sang in the choir and played in the praise band, according to his obituary.

Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. July 22 at the church, 3830 Georgia Highway 85, in Ellerslie. A celebration of his life will be at 10 a.m. July 23 on the grounds of the Helton home, 580 First St., in Shiloh.