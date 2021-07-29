After impressive turnarounds, they are Muscogee County 180 Degree Students of the Year

Students receiving Muscogee County School District 180 Degree Student of the Year awards are, from left, Ta’Naishaya Jackson, Kamryn Jones, Jameria Oliver, and Braiden Nestor. Courtesy of the Muscogee County School District

It’s called the 180 Degree Student of the Year award, honoring Muscogee County School District students who have struggled to succeed in school but have shown tremendous improvement in academics, behavior and attendance.

The four 2021 winners, out of 52 nominees, were announced during this month’s MCSD board meeting:

Ta’Naishaya Jackson of Eddy Middle School.

Kamryn Jones of Kendrick High School.

Braiden Nestor of Blanchard Elementary School.

Jameria Oliver of Davis Elementary School.

The Leadership Columbus Alumni class of 2018 created the awards in partnership with MCSD.

Each school formed a committee comprising a counselor, at least three teachers, the school nurse (optional) and the principal to nominate one student. The Leadership Columbus Alumni Class of 2018 award committee evaluated the applications and selected two elementary school winners, one middle school winner and one high school winner.

“Every child in our district is important, and we need to show their worth and value by instilling hope and a vision for their future,” MCSD chief student services officer Angela Vickers-Ward told the Ledger-Enquirer in an email.

Each nominee received a T-shirt, certificate and medal. The four district winners also received a yard sign, engraved plaque and a home visit from school board members, superintendent David Lewis, Vickers-Ward and 180 Degree committee members to present their award.

Here’s why the district winners were chosen, according to the presentation during the board meeting:

Ta’Naishaya Jackson

Ta’Naishaya improved her school attendance.

“She has an upbeat, cheerful disposition,” the presentation says. “… She has a good rapport with her teachers and communicates with them about assignments. She ensures that she meets deadlines and checks her grades regularly.”

Ta’Naishaya also improved her behavior.

“She now asks for permission to remove herself from tense situations,” the presentation says.

Ta’Naishaya served as president of the Junior Marshals and as a Peer Helper. She led a community service project, reading to elementary school students and helping to clean the cafeteria during breakfast and lunch.

Kamryn Jones

Kamryn has improved his attendance, grades and attitude.

“His behavior has been exemplary,” the presentation says. “Kamryn has transformed into a respectful and hard-working future graduate.”

He is a leader on his school’s football and track teams, and he participates in school-based community service projects, such as Relay for Life.

“Kamryn has developed into a self-motivated student who exhibits perseverance, dedication, intelligence and an energetic persona that rubs off on many of his peers throughout the school,” the presentation says.

Braiden Nestor

Braiden helps care for his younger sister.

“He portrays a positive attitude and uses the coping strategies provided to him through the years to deal with frustrations,” the presentation says.

Braiden also improved his test scores.

“He has matured into a positive, self-advocating young scholar who has taken an interest in his education,” the presentation says. “Braiden has grown above and beyond in all expectations, and we believe he will continue to use the tools he has gathered to further his success.”

Jameria Oliver

At school, Jameria is a member of the Reading Bowl and Spelling Bee teams, the Bible Club and Children’s Victory Garden, where her artwork was selected to be a logo. She is a peer tutor and on the honor roll.

In the community, Jameria is involved in the dance team and choir at her church and a peer mentor at the Boys & Girls Club.

“She displays diligence, resilience and a never-give-up attitude,” the presentation says. She is “a model scholar who consistently exhibits responsible and respectful behavior.”