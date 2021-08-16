Georgia state test scores released. There’s good and bad news for Columbus area school districts

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Columbus area school districts have some good news and bad news on the latest scores from the state’s standardized tests.

In the 2020-21 Georgia Milestones Assessment System, Harris County surpassed the state average on 21 of the 26 grade-level subjects and courses. The only exceptions were third-grade math, fifth-grade math, sixth-grade English language arts, seventh-grade ELA and biology.

Muscogee County surpassed that benchmark on one test (physical science) and Chattahoochee County on none.

The tests are designed to measure how well Georgia’s public school students learn the state’s curriculum.

The Georgia Department of Education canceled these tests in the spring of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so education officials caution against comparing the 2021 results to 2019.

In fact, the GaDOE told school districts they shouldn’t require students taking online-only classes to come into the school building solely to take the state tests. So the percentage of enrolled students taking these tests varied greatly statewide, from a high of 79% in third grade to a low of 55% in high school, according to the GaDOE data.

In Muscogee County, the overall participation rate on the tests was 55%.

“These results are reflective of the many varied situations experienced by students and teachers during the pandemic and are therefore not valid for purposes of accountability or school and district comparisons,” Muscogee County School District superintendent David Lewis said in a news release. “However, they do provide one additional data point which, along with other district-administered formative and screening assessment results, will help to inform instruction going forward in addressing identified individual student academic, social and emotional needs.”

Chattahoochee County School District superintendent Kristie Brooks also warned against the significance of these scores.

“Given the disruption to learning that has occurred since March 13, 2020, the most recent Milestones scores do not provide as reliable data of data on student learning and academic growth,” Brooks told the Ledger-Enquirer in an email.

Nonetheless, Brooks noted the majority of ChattCo’s fifth-graders and sixth-graders who tested received reading scores that were at or above grade level..

Similar to MCSD, ChattCo also enhanced its summer school program to help students recover the learning loss from the pandemic. ChattCo used some of its federal CARES Act funding to adopt a “valid, evidence-based reading program so that reading instruction is consistently provided to every child in every classroom,” Brooks said.

“I am beyond grateful that we have the team we do,” she said. “Because of them, our students experienced success last year and will continue to make academic progress this year.”

No official from the Harris County School District was reached to comment on the scores before publication.

The GaDOE said in a news release that, compared to the last Georgia Milestones administered in 2018-2019, statewide performance decreased slightly, by an average of 6 points in grades 3-8, and a range of 4-15 points in high school. There was a 1-point increase in physical science, but this test was administered to only eighth-graders, whereas in previous years it was administered to all students in middle and high school.

Here’s how local school districts performed on the tests compared to the state average scores:

GEORGIA MILESTONES 2020-21 TEST SCORES

Numbers in each subject for Columbus area school districts in Muscogee, Harris, Chattahoochee counties, plus the state average, are the passing rate, meaning the percentage of tested students who scored at or above grade level, also called proficient learner or distinguished learner.

Note: Not every grade has a Georgia Milestones test in each subject.

THIRD GRADE

Percentage of enrolled students tested

Chattahoochee 93

Harris 91

State 79

Muscogee 77

Reading

Harris 69.1

State 61.6

Muscogee 51.8

Chattahoochee 40

English language arts

Harris 38.8

State 36.1

Muscogee 28

Chattahoochee 25

Math

State 38.4

Harris 31.7

Chattahoochee 25

Muscogee 23.9

FOURTH GRADE

Percentage of enrolled students tested

Chattahoochee 92

Harris 90

State 78

Muscogee 72

Reading

Harris 70.9

State 58.7

Muscogee 52.8

Chattahoochee 50

English language arts

Harris 48

State 36.7

Chattahoochee 26.5

Muscogee 26.3

Math

Harris 52.4

State 43

Muscogee 25.2

Chattahoochee 23.5

FIFTH GRADE

Percentage of enrolled students tested

Harris 86

Chattahoochee 80

State 77

Muscogee 71

Reading

Harris 72.3

State 68.1

Chattahoochee 67.5

Muscogee 62

English language arts

Harris 45.5

State 39.4

Muscogee 29.9

Chattahoochee 22.5

Math

State 34.7

Harris 31.1

Chattahoochee 20

Muscogee 19.8

Science

Harris 47.3

State 38.5

Chattahoochee 37.5

Muscogee 29.8

SIXTH GRADE

Percentage of enrolled students tested

Chattahoochee 95

Harris 89

State 69

Muscogee 58

Reading

Harris 59.6

State 58.3

Chattahoochee 51.9

Muscogee 46.9

English language arts

State 41.9

Harris 39.5

Muscogee 30.5

Chattahoochee 29.6

Math

Harris 46.4

State 30.4

Chattahoochee 16.7

Muscogee 15.3

SEVENTH GRADE

Percentage of enrolled students tested

Chattahoochee 80

Harris 79

State 65

Muscogee 52

Reading

Harris 74.6

State 66.6

Muscogee 55.2

Chattahoochee 55.1

English language arts

State 39.3

Harris 38.9

Muscogee 29.7

Chattahoochee 24.5

Math

Harris 39.5

State 36.3

Muscogee 21.6

Chattahoochee 16.3

EIGHTH GRADE

Percentage of enrolled students tested

Harris 73

Chattahoochee 71

State 61

Muscogee 47

Reading

Harris 78.5

State 67.8

Chattahoochee 66.7

Muscogee 57.5

English language arts

Harris 51.8

State 41.4

Muscogee 33.5

Chattahoochee 27.5

Math

Harris 46.8

State 31.8

Muscogee 19.9

Chattahoochee 7.8

Science

Harris 55.2

State 34.6

Muscogee 24

Chattahoochee 11.8

Social studies

Harris 42.2

State 34.7

Muscogee 25.7

Chattahoochee 11.8

HIGH SCHOOL

AMERICAN LITERATURE & COMPOSITION

Percentage of enrolled students tested

Harris 97

State 58

Chattahoochee 57

Muscogee 36

Passing rate

Harris 42.9

State 29.8

Muscogee 23

Chattahoochee 8.6

ALGEBRA I

Percentage of enrolled students tested

Chattahoochee 71

Harris 63

State 60

Muscogee 48

Passing rate

Harris 65.2

State 30.2

Muscogee 18.4

Chattahoochee 10

BIOLOGY

Percentage of enrolled students tested

Harris 95

Chattahoochee 59

State 59

Muscogee 44

Passing rate

State 40.7

Harris 40.1

Muscogee 34.3

Chattahoochee 26.8

PHYSICAL SCIENCE

Percentage of enrolled students tested

Harris 100

State 62

Muscogee 54

Chattahoochee NA

Passing rate

Harris 78.8

Muscogee 55.3

State 52.8

Chattahoochee NA

U.S. HISTORY

Percentage of enrolled students tested

Harris 84

State 55

Chattahoochee 50

Muscogee 31

Passing rate

Harris 36.3

State 29.6

Chattahoochee 34.6

Muscogee 16.2