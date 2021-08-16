Education

Georgia state test scores released. There’s good and bad news for Columbus area school districts

Columbus area school districts have some good news and bad news on the latest scores from the state’s standardized tests.

In the 2020-21 Georgia Milestones Assessment System, Harris County surpassed the state average on 21 of the 26 grade-level subjects and courses. The only exceptions were third-grade math, fifth-grade math, sixth-grade English language arts, seventh-grade ELA and biology.

Muscogee County surpassed that benchmark on one test (physical science) and Chattahoochee County on none.

The tests are designed to measure how well Georgia’s public school students learn the state’s curriculum.

The Georgia Department of Education canceled these tests in the spring of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so education officials caution against comparing the 2021 results to 2019.

In fact, the GaDOE told school districts they shouldn’t require students taking online-only classes to come into the school building solely to take the state tests. So the percentage of enrolled students taking these tests varied greatly statewide, from a high of 79% in third grade to a low of 55% in high school, according to the GaDOE data.

In Muscogee County, the overall participation rate on the tests was 55%.

“These results are reflective of the many varied situations experienced by students and teachers during the pandemic and are therefore not valid for purposes of accountability or school and district comparisons,” Muscogee County School District superintendent David Lewis said in a news release. “However, they do provide one additional data point which, along with other district-administered formative and screening assessment results, will help to inform instruction going forward in addressing identified individual student academic, social and emotional needs.”

Chattahoochee County School District superintendent Kristie Brooks also warned against the significance of these scores.

“Given the disruption to learning that has occurred since March 13, 2020, the most recent Milestones scores do not provide as reliable data of data on student learning and academic growth,” Brooks told the Ledger-Enquirer in an email.

Nonetheless, Brooks noted the majority of ChattCo’s fifth-graders and sixth-graders who tested received reading scores that were at or above grade level..

Similar to MCSD, ChattCo also enhanced its summer school program to help students recover the learning loss from the pandemic. ChattCo used some of its federal CARES Act funding to adopt a “valid, evidence-based reading program so that reading instruction is consistently provided to every child in every classroom,” Brooks said.

“I am beyond grateful that we have the team we do,” she said. “Because of them, our students experienced success last year and will continue to make academic progress this year.”

No official from the Harris County School District was reached to comment on the scores before publication.

The GaDOE said in a news release that, compared to the last Georgia Milestones administered in 2018-2019, statewide performance decreased slightly, by an average of 6 points in grades 3-8, and a range of 4-15 points in high school. There was a 1-point increase in physical science, but this test was administered to only eighth-graders, whereas in previous years it was administered to all students in middle and high school.

Here’s how local school districts performed on the tests compared to the state average scores:

GEORGIA MILESTONES 2020-21 TEST SCORES

Numbers in each subject for Columbus area school districts in Muscogee, Harris, Chattahoochee counties, plus the state average, are the passing rate, meaning the percentage of tested students who scored at or above grade level, also called proficient learner or distinguished learner.

Note: Not every grade has a Georgia Milestones test in each subject.

Mark Rice
Ledger-Enquirer staff writer Mark Rice covers education and other issues related to youth. He also writes feature stories about any compelling topic. He has been reporting in Columbus and the Chattahoochee Valley for more than a quarter-century. He welcomes your local news tips and questions.
