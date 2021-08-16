MCSD moves classes online due to predicted bad weather from Tropical Storm Fred

The Muscogee County School District will conduct classes online only and canceled all after-school activities for Tuesday due to the heavy rain and wind predicted for the Columbus area from Tropical Storm Fred.

All MCSD employees will work from home as well, the district announced Monday.

“State law prohibits buses from being on the road if winds exceed 40 miles an hour,” MCSD’s news release says, “and there is also the potential for flash flooding, downed trees, power lines and power outages.”

MCSD said all students should login to their assigned classes at the regularly scheduled time or complete assignments provided by their teacher.

The Russell County School District and St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School also announced Monday that Tuesday’s classes will be conducted only online.

