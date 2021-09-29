COVID cases at Muscogee County schools decline again. Here’s how area schools compare

Desks are intentionally spaced in classrooms at Central High School on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 in Phenix City, Ala. as teachers welcome back students for their first day. mcook@ledger-enquirer.com

Some school districts in the Columbus area have been issuing weekly news releases announcing the number of reports they’ve received about students and employees testing positive for COVID-19 and those in quarantine. Others have been posting the data online or not at all.

Here’s the Ledger-Enquirer’s roundup of the information available to help understand how prevalent the coronavirus pandemic is in local schools for the 2021-2022 school year.

This dashboard is updated weekly as new data is made available. The latest changes to the COVID-19 protocols in local school districts are:

Note: School districts don’t conduct COVID-19 testing, so the case numbers are based on reports given to them. This story was last updated Sept. 28.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Muscogee County

GROUP SEPT. 13-17 SEPT. 20-24 New in-person student COVID-19 cases 67 72 In-person students in self-quarantine or isolation



448 491 New school-based employee COVID-19 cases 18 9 School-based employees in self-quarantine or isolation 16 13

For the fourth straight week, the number of positive COVID-19 tests among students and employees reported to the Muscogee County School District has decreased.

From Sept. 20-24, MCSD received reports of 81 coronavirus cases (72 students, nine employees), compared to 85 (67 students, 18 employees) from Sept. 13-17, according to the district’s news release.

But the number of people required to isolate or quarantine increased.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

From Sept. 20-24, MCSD had 504 people (491 students, 13 employees) in isolation or quarantine, compared to 464 (448 students, 16 employees) from Sept. 13-17, according to the district’s data.

“Isolation” separates sick people with a contagious disease, and “quarantine” separates people who were exposed to a contagious disease, according to the CDC’s definitions.

The number of COVID-19 cases accounts for in-person students and school-based employees reported with active infections during the specified week. The number of quarantine and isolation cases for in-person students and school-based employees represents the total, considering quarantine periods of 14 days could overlap with reporting weeks.

MCSD has 30,812 students and 5,175 employees, including 3,632 employees based in a school.

Harris County

GROUP SEPT. 7-13 SEPT. 14-20 Active COVID-19 student cases 34 19 Close contact student cases 191 83 Active COVID-19 employee cases 3 5 Close contact employee cases 1 1

The number of active COVID-19 cases reported in the Harris County School District decreased for the third straight week.

From Sept. 7-13, HCSD received reports of 37 positive coronavirus tests (34 students, three employees). That number declined to 24 (19 students, five employees) from Sept. 14-20, according to HCSD’s news release.

The number of people in the district who had close contact with an infected person also declined during the same period, from 192 (191 students, one employee) to 84 (83 students, one employee).

“For COVID-19, per CDC guidelines, a close contact exposure is defined as any individual who was within 6 feet of an infected person for at least 15 minutes from 2 days (48 hours) before illness onset (or, for asymptomatic patients, 2 days prior to positive specimen collection) until the time the patient is isolated,” HCSD said in its news release. “A person exposed to a close contact exposure should monitor symptoms, but there is no need to quarantine unless they begin to exhibit symptoms.”

HCSD has 5,510 students and 787 employees.

Chattahoochee County

GROUP WEEK ENDING SEPT. 17 WEEK ENDING SEPT. 24 Current COVID-19 elementary school student cases 3 2 Elementary school students in quarantine 7 7 Current COVID-19 middle/high school student cases 13 5 Middle/high school students in quarantine 21 2 Current COVID-19 employee cases 1 0 Employees in quarantine 2 0

The number of current coronavirus cases reported to the Chattahoochee County School District declined for the third straight week, from 17 (three elementary school students, 13 middle/high school students, one employee) the week ending Sept. 17 to seven (two elementary school students and five middle/high school students) the week ending Sept. 24, according to the report on ChattCo’s website.

The number of people in quarantine across the district for possible exposure to COVID-19 also declined during the same period, from 30 (seven elementary school students, 21 middle/high school students and two employees) to nine (seven elementary school students and two middle/high school students).

ChattCo has 970 students and 139 employees.

Phenix City





GROUP WEEK ENDING SEPT. 17 WEEK ENDING SEPT. 24 Students who tested positive for COVID-19 37 17 Employees who tested positive for COVID-19 1 2 Students in isolation or quarantine 91 51 Employees in isolation or quarantine 0 0

Weekly coronavirus cases are at their lowest level of the school year in Phenix City Schools, according to the data posted on its website.

During the week ending Sept. 17, PCS received reports of 38 new COVID-19 cases (37 students, one employee). That number dropped by half, to 19 (17 students, two employees) during the week ending Sept. 24.

During the same period, the number of PCS students and employees in isolation or quarantine decreased from 91 (all of them students) to 51 (all of them students).

PCS has approximately 7,340 students and 860 employees.

Russell County

Russell County School District started posting its COVID-19 data for the 2021-22 school year Sept. 3 on its website.

Instead of weekly numbers, RCSD reports cumulative data that isn’t broken down into students and employees.

The dashboard hasn’t been updated since Sept. 17. As of then, RCSD has received reports of 206 positive coronavirus tests among students and faculty (5% of the school-based population) and 928 students and faculty (23%) in isolation or quarantine. That’s an increase of 19 COVID cases and 248 more people in isolation or quarantine compared to the cumulative total as of Sept. 10.

RCSD has approximately 3,500 students and 525 employees.

Lee County

No official from Lee County Schools replied to the L-E’s query for this story before publication, and no data about the district’s reported coronavirus cases and quarantines is evident on its website.

The website, however, has had announcements of five of the 15 LCS schools stopping in-person classes during the first month of the school year due to rising COVID levels.

Another indicator of how the pandemic is affecting Lee County Schools is on the Alabama COVID-19 Schools K-12 Dashboard, which shows the district’s weekly number of reported coronavirus cases among students and employees decreased from 132 during the week ending Sept. 17 to 46 during the week ending Sept. 24.

LCS has approximately 9,500 students. The number of employees wasn’t available.