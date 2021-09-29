Education
COVID cases at Muscogee County schools decline again. Here’s how area schools compare
Some school districts in the Columbus area have been issuing weekly news releases announcing the number of reports they’ve received about students and employees testing positive for COVID-19 and those in quarantine. Others have been posting the data online or not at all.
Here’s the Ledger-Enquirer’s roundup of the information available to help understand how prevalent the coronavirus pandemic is in local schools for the 2021-2022 school year.
This dashboard is updated weekly as new data is made available. The latest changes to the COVID-19 protocols in local school districts are:
- Muscogee County School District changes quarantine policy.
- New mask policy set for Muscogee County schools.
- Harris County schools change mask policy.
- Chattahoochee County updates mask policy for its schools.
- Change made to mask policy in Phenix City Schools.
- Russell County School District updates mask policy.
Note: School districts don’t conduct COVID-19 testing, so the case numbers are based on reports given to them. This story was last updated Sept. 28.
Muscogee County
|GROUP
SEPT. 13-17
|SEPT. 20-24
|New in-person student COVID-19 cases
67
|72
|In-person students in self-quarantine or isolation
448
|491
|New school-based employee COVID-19 cases
18
|9
|School-based employees in self-quarantine or isolation
16
|13
For the fourth straight week, the number of positive COVID-19 tests among students and employees reported to the Muscogee County School District has decreased.
From Sept. 20-24, MCSD received reports of 81 coronavirus cases (72 students, nine employees), compared to 85 (67 students, 18 employees) from Sept. 13-17, according to the district’s news release.
But the number of people required to isolate or quarantine increased.
From Sept. 20-24, MCSD had 504 people (491 students, 13 employees) in isolation or quarantine, compared to 464 (448 students, 16 employees) from Sept. 13-17, according to the district’s data.
“Isolation” separates sick people with a contagious disease, and “quarantine” separates people who were exposed to a contagious disease, according to the CDC’s definitions.
The number of COVID-19 cases accounts for in-person students and school-based employees reported with active infections during the specified week. The number of quarantine and isolation cases for in-person students and school-based employees represents the total, considering quarantine periods of 14 days could overlap with reporting weeks.
MCSD has 30,812 students and 5,175 employees, including 3,632 employees based in a school.
Harris County
|GROUP
SEPT. 7-13
|SEPT. 14-20
Active COVID-19 student cases
34
|19
Close contact student cases
191
|83
Active COVID-19 employee cases
3
|5
|Close contact employee cases
1
|1
The number of active COVID-19 cases reported in the Harris County School District decreased for the third straight week.
From Sept. 7-13, HCSD received reports of 37 positive coronavirus tests (34 students, three employees). That number declined to 24 (19 students, five employees) from Sept. 14-20, according to HCSD’s news release.
The number of people in the district who had close contact with an infected person also declined during the same period, from 192 (191 students, one employee) to 84 (83 students, one employee).
“For COVID-19, per CDC guidelines, a close contact exposure is defined as any individual who was within 6 feet of an infected person for at least 15 minutes from 2 days (48 hours) before illness onset (or, for asymptomatic patients, 2 days prior to positive specimen collection) until the time the patient is isolated,” HCSD said in its news release. “A person exposed to a close contact exposure should monitor symptoms, but there is no need to quarantine unless they begin to exhibit symptoms.”
HCSD has 5,510 students and 787 employees.
Chattahoochee County
|GROUP
WEEK ENDING SEPT. 17
|WEEK ENDING SEPT. 24
Current COVID-19 elementary school student cases
3
|2
Elementary school students in quarantine
7
|7
Current COVID-19 middle/high school student cases
13
|5
Middle/high school students in quarantine
21
|2
|Current COVID-19 employee cases
1
|0
|Employees in quarantine
2
|0
The number of current coronavirus cases reported to the Chattahoochee County School District declined for the third straight week, from 17 (three elementary school students, 13 middle/high school students, one employee) the week ending Sept. 17 to seven (two elementary school students and five middle/high school students) the week ending Sept. 24, according to the report on ChattCo’s website.
The number of people in quarantine across the district for possible exposure to COVID-19 also declined during the same period, from 30 (seven elementary school students, 21 middle/high school students and two employees) to nine (seven elementary school students and two middle/high school students).
ChattCo has 970 students and 139 employees.
Phenix City
|GROUP
WEEK ENDING SEPT. 17
|WEEK ENDING SEPT. 24
|Students who tested positive for COVID-19
37
17
Employees who tested positive for COVID-19
1
2
|Students in isolation or quarantine
91
51
|Employees in isolation or quarantine
0
0
Weekly coronavirus cases are at their lowest level of the school year in Phenix City Schools, according to the data posted on its website.
During the week ending Sept. 17, PCS received reports of 38 new COVID-19 cases (37 students, one employee). That number dropped by half, to 19 (17 students, two employees) during the week ending Sept. 24.
During the same period, the number of PCS students and employees in isolation or quarantine decreased from 91 (all of them students) to 51 (all of them students).
PCS has approximately 7,340 students and 860 employees.
Russell County
Russell County School District started posting its COVID-19 data for the 2021-22 school year Sept. 3 on its website.
Instead of weekly numbers, RCSD reports cumulative data that isn’t broken down into students and employees.
The dashboard hasn’t been updated since Sept. 17. As of then, RCSD has received reports of 206 positive coronavirus tests among students and faculty (5% of the school-based population) and 928 students and faculty (23%) in isolation or quarantine. That’s an increase of 19 COVID cases and 248 more people in isolation or quarantine compared to the cumulative total as of Sept. 10.
RCSD has approximately 3,500 students and 525 employees.
Lee County
No official from Lee County Schools replied to the L-E’s query for this story before publication, and no data about the district’s reported coronavirus cases and quarantines is evident on its website.
The website, however, has had announcements of five of the 15 LCS schools stopping in-person classes during the first month of the school year due to rising COVID levels.
Another indicator of how the pandemic is affecting Lee County Schools is on the Alabama COVID-19 Schools K-12 Dashboard, which shows the district’s weekly number of reported coronavirus cases among students and employees decreased from 132 during the week ending Sept. 17 to 46 during the week ending Sept. 24.
LCS has approximately 9,500 students. The number of employees wasn’t available.
