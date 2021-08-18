Phenix City superintendent says students, staff safe after police respond to threat

The Phenix City Board of Education is located at 1212 Ninth Ave. Columbus

Phenix City School superintendent Randy Wilkes told Central High School and Central Freshman Academy parents and guardians all students and staff are safe Wednesday after police responded to the campus to investigate a threat.

“There were allegations on social media indicating an incident might occur at an unspecified school today,” Wilkes said in his letter. “A thorough investigation was completed by the administration and deemed unfounded.”

Phenix City Police Chief Ray Smith told the Ledger-Enquirer the origin of the threat hasn’t been determined, but it was vague and didn’t specify a school.

“We’ve not had any indication that it was a legitimate threat,” he said.”

Nonetheless, concerned Central students spread it among their friends, Smith said.

“It went viral,” he said, “and a lot of parents have checked their kids out of school.”

Central High and the Freshman Academy have school resource officers on campus every school day, but “two or three” extra officers were sent Wednesday to provide reassurance, Smith said.

“We’re still monitoring the situation,” he said, “but kids are still and it’s not on lockdown.”