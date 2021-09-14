Security alert at Smiths Station High as school issues ‘Secure Your Area’ status

A security concern Tuesday morning has prompted a disruption at Smiths Station High School.

The following was posted on the SSHS Facebook page at 10:04 a.m.:

“Out of an abundance of caution, SSHS is currently in a Secure Your Area. This is based on information provided to us this morning. We are currently investigating and appreciate your patience as we work through this situation; we will keep you updated.”

Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones told the Ledger-Enquirer the school isn’t on lockdown.

“They are in a heightened awareness status,” he said in a voicemail at 11:26 a.m. “Instruction goes on as normal. They just limit individuals moving around inside the school and, of course, do not allow unauthorized persons in the school.”

The sheriff’s department is investigating a social media post from a student that had “overheard some people . . . third- and fourth-hand,” Jones said. “No specific issue what the threat is, just a threat.

“At this point, it is deemed not credible, and we have our school resource officers at the school, the deputies working with the school administration to identify the parties. We’re making some progress on that.”

At 11:37 a.m., SSHS announced on its Facebook page the school had resumed normal operations:

“Since the last post, we have released from a secure your area stance. Please know we take all information related to our student’s safety seriously. We have been working diligently to investigate the potential threat to SSHS and have found no credible information at this time. We have gone back to a regular schedule. Thank you again for your patience.”