Education

These are the best colleges in GA and AL, according to U.S. News & World Report rankings

Columbus State University students walk on campus.
Columbus State University students walk on campus. Jay Thomas Columbus State University

While college football fans argue about their team’s rankings, another tradition of the fall semester involves different rankings that also spark debates.

For the 37th year straight year, U.S. News & World Report has published its annual list of Best Colleges.

According to its website, the magazine assessed 1,466 American institutions granting bachelor’s degrees. The assessment was based on 17 measures of academic quality, such as graduation and retention rates, reputation, resources, student-faculty ratio and selectivity.

Here are the rankings for colleges and universities in Georgia and Alabama:

Georgia university national rankings

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Alabama university national rankings

Georgia liberal arts college national rankings

$2 for 2 months

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Alabama liberal arts college national rankings

Georgia regional university rankings in the South

Alabama regional university rankings in the South

Georgia regional college rankings in the South

Alabama regional college rankings in the South

Mark Rice
Ledger-Enquirer staff writer Mark Rice covers education and other issues related to youth. He also writes feature stories about any compelling topic. He has been reporting in Columbus and the Chattahoochee Valley for more than a quarter-century. He welcomes your local news tips and questions.
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service