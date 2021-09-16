These are the best colleges in GA and AL, according to U.S. News & World Report rankings

Columbus State University students walk on campus. Columbus State University

While college football fans argue about their team’s rankings, another tradition of the fall semester involves different rankings that also spark debates.

For the 37th year straight year, U.S. News & World Report has published its annual list of Best Colleges.

According to its website, the magazine assessed 1,466 American institutions granting bachelor’s degrees. The assessment was based on 17 measures of academic quality, such as graduation and retention rates, reputation, resources, student-faculty ratio and selectivity.

Here are the rankings for colleges and universities in Georgia and Alabama:

Georgia university national rankings

21. Emory

38. Georgia Tech

48. Georgia

162. Mercer

239. Georgia State

299-391. Augusta University, Clark Atlanta, Georgia Southern, Kennesaw State, West Georgia and Valdosta State don’t have individual rankings, but they are in the lumped together in the last group.

Alabama university national rankings

99. Auburn

136. Samford

148. Alabama and UAB tied

263. Alabama-Huntsville

299-391. South Alabama.

Georgia liberal arts college national rankings

54. Spelman

66. Agnes Scott

128. Morehouse

146. Covenant

157. Wesleyan

165. Oglethorpe

168-222. Brewton-Parker and Young Harris.

Alabama liberal arts college national rankings

128. Birmingham-Southern

168-222. Judson, Spring Hill, Stillman and Talledega.

Georgia regional university rankings in the South

4. Berry

21. Georgia College & State University

35. North Georgia

40. Brenau

57. Piedmont

74. Columbus State

80. Shorter

104-137. Albany State, Clayton State, Fort Valley State, Georgia Southwestern State, Reinhardt, Savannah State and Thomas.

Alabama regional university rankings in the South

17. Tuskegee

26. Montevallo

27. North Alabama

44. Troy

70. Alabama State and Auburn-Montgomery tied

77. Jacksonville State

93. West Alabama

104-137. Alabama A&M and Faulkner.

Georgia regional college rankings in the South

10. LaGrange

25. Toccoa Falls

40. Emmanuel

44. Middle Georgia and Truett McConnell tied

58. Georgia Gwinnett

71-93. Abraham Baldwin, Coastal Georgia, Dalton State, Gordon State, Paine and Point.

Alabama regional college rankings in the South

13. Huntingdon

15. Mobile

41. Oakwood

71-93. Miles.