These are the best colleges in GA and AL, according to U.S. News & World Report rankings
While college football fans argue about their team’s rankings, another tradition of the fall semester involves different rankings that also spark debates.
For the 37th year straight year, U.S. News & World Report has published its annual list of Best Colleges.
According to its website, the magazine assessed 1,466 American institutions granting bachelor’s degrees. The assessment was based on 17 measures of academic quality, such as graduation and retention rates, reputation, resources, student-faculty ratio and selectivity.
Here are the rankings for colleges and universities in Georgia and Alabama:
Georgia university national rankings
- 21. Emory
- 38. Georgia Tech
- 48. Georgia
- 162. Mercer
- 239. Georgia State
- 299-391. Augusta University, Clark Atlanta, Georgia Southern, Kennesaw State, West Georgia and Valdosta State don’t have individual rankings, but they are in the lumped together in the last group.
Alabama university national rankings
- 99. Auburn
- 136. Samford
- 148. Alabama and UAB tied
- 263. Alabama-Huntsville
- 299-391. South Alabama.
Georgia liberal arts college national rankings
- 54. Spelman
- 66. Agnes Scott
- 128. Morehouse
- 146. Covenant
- 157. Wesleyan
- 165. Oglethorpe
- 168-222. Brewton-Parker and Young Harris.
Alabama liberal arts college national rankings
- 128. Birmingham-Southern
- 168-222. Judson, Spring Hill, Stillman and Talledega.
Georgia regional university rankings in the South
- 4. Berry
- 21. Georgia College & State University
- 35. North Georgia
- 40. Brenau
- 57. Piedmont
- 74. Columbus State
- 80. Shorter
- 104-137. Albany State, Clayton State, Fort Valley State, Georgia Southwestern State, Reinhardt, Savannah State and Thomas.
Alabama regional university rankings in the South
- 17. Tuskegee
- 26. Montevallo
- 27. North Alabama
- 44. Troy
- 70. Alabama State and Auburn-Montgomery tied
- 77. Jacksonville State
- 93. West Alabama
- 104-137. Alabama A&M and Faulkner.
Georgia regional college rankings in the South
- 10. LaGrange
- 25. Toccoa Falls
- 40. Emmanuel
- 44. Middle Georgia and Truett McConnell tied
- 58. Georgia Gwinnett
- 71-93. Abraham Baldwin, Coastal Georgia, Dalton State, Gordon State, Paine and Point.
Alabama regional college rankings in the South
- 13. Huntingdon
- 15. Mobile
- 41. Oakwood
- 71-93. Miles.
