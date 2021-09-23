Education

Kendrick High, 2 nearby schools in ‘soft lockdown’ due to threat

A threat against Kendrick High School has the school on what officials describe as a “soft lockdown” with police on campus Thursday.

Muscogee County School District communications director Alicia Lawrence confirmed the security alert in an email to the Ledger-Enquirer.

“At this time, we are investigating a social media threat made against Kendrick High School,” Lawrence said. “We are in soft lockdown mode, and the perimeter around all 3 schools (Georgetown Elementary School, East Columbus Magnet Academy, and Kendrick High School) have been secured with extra police presence.”

During a soft lockdown, the perimeter is secured and exterior doors and windows are closed and locked. No visitors are allowed, but students and employees may move throughout the school. Classes continue as normal.

“This was implemented at the onset of the school day,” Lawrence said, “when we were made aware of the threat.”

