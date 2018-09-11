Where were you on Sept. 11, 2001? Meet two men who were already serving our country when the terrorists attacked

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Fredrick Myers and Col.(retired) Andy Redmond, United States Air Force, reflected on the terrorist attacks and how they have impacted the United States in the ensuing 17 years.
By
Fort Benning double trap duo heads to Rio Olympics

Latest News

Fort Benning double trap duo heads to Rio Olympics

Sgt. 1st Class Glenn Eller is going back to the Olympic Games for the fifth time. He is the first American man in the shotgun discipline to make five Olympic games. Eller started his Olympic journey in 2000 and won his first gold medal in Beijing’

Maj. Lisa Jaster graduates from Ranger School

News

Maj. Lisa Jaster graduates from Ranger School

Maj. Lisa Jaster became the third woman to graduate from Ranger School after completing the course she first started in April. Capt. Kristen Griest and 1st Lt. Shaye Haver attended Friday's graduation after finishing the course in August.

First two female Army Rangers graduate

Fort Benning

First two female Army Rangers graduate

The first two women to successfully complete the Army Ranger School course graduated in front of friends and family on August 21, 2015 in Georgia. (Video courtesy of the U.S. Army, produced by Natalie Fertig/McClatchy)

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

Columbus Ledger-Enquirer App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service