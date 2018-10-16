Fort Benning Centennial Minute: Benning serves as Army’s Maneuver Center of Excellence
This Fort Benning Centennial Minute, produced by Fort Benning TV, looks at how 100 years after being established Fort Benning has become the U.S. Army's Maneuver Center of Excellence, training infantry and armor soldiers for their roles.
This Fort Benning Centennial Minute, produced by Fort Benning TV, celebrates Fort Benning's 100 years of U.S. Army infantry training and leadership development at what began as Camp Benning in 1918 on land near Macon Rd. in Columbus, Georgia.
Fort Benning officials and the private firm that manages the nearly 5,000 on-post residences have begun to fight back in the wake of a damaging national media report on lead-based paint issues in older homes and the health impact on children.
U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Fredrick Myers and Col.(retired) Andy Redmond, United States Air Force, reflected on the terrorist attacks and how they have impacted the United States in the ensuing 17 years.
While 1st Sgt. Jeffery Valentine was a staff sergeant and instructor with the 4th Ranger Training Brigade in 2005, he volunteered to be body-cast as an historic soldier museum figure to be displayed at the new National Infantry Museum and Soldier
Staff Sgt. John Joss is one of the four active-duty Army soldiers who is about to compete in the 2016 Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro. As a result of an ambush in Iraq, he lost a portion of his leg in 2007. But he decided to keep serving. Joss
For Michael McPhail, a sergeant first class in the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit, going to the 2016 Rio Olympic Games is a “personal redemption."McPhail won 9th place in his first Olympics in London in 2012, but he was unsatisfied with the result. A
As the youngest Olympian from U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit in Fort Benning, Spc. Dan Lowe, 23, will compete in two events - air rifle and 3-position rifle - at the Rio Olympic Games. His goal for his first Olympic Game in Rio is to have a performan
Sgt. 1st Class Glenn Eller is going back to the Olympic Games for the fifth time. He is the first American man in the shotgun discipline to make five Olympic games. Eller started his Olympic journey in 2000 and won his first gold medal in Beijing’
During a Monday morning press conference at Fort Benning, Patrick Murphy, the acting secretary of the United States Army, stressed the importance of meeting standards for both men and women seeking to serve in different military occupational speci
For the last two years, Army Reservist Capt. Robert Killian, an elite endurance athlete, has watched other soldiers raise the pistols after winning the David E. Grange Jr. Best Ranger Competition. This year it was Killian and his partner, Pennsylv
Maj. Lisa Jaster became the third woman to graduate from Ranger School after completing the course she first started in April. Capt. Kristen Griest and 1st Lt. Shaye Haver attended Friday's graduation after finishing the course in August.
Members of Georgia's congressional delegation met with Fort Benning officials Thursday afternoon to discuss the impact of cuts at Fort Benning. After the meetings, U.S. Senator Johnny Isakson, U.S. Rep. Tom Graves and U.S. Rep. Austin Scott answer
