Fort Benning Centennial Minute: Now 100, Fort Benning has become “world renowned host of leadership development”

This Fort Benning Centennial Minute, produced by Fort Benning TV, celebrates Fort Benning's 100 years of U.S. Army infantry training and leadership development at what began as Camp Benning in 1918 on land near Macon Rd. in Columbus, Georgia.
By
Fort Benning double trap duo heads to Rio Olympics

Latest News

Fort Benning double trap duo heads to Rio Olympics

Sgt. 1st Class Glenn Eller is going back to the Olympic Games for the fifth time. He is the first American man in the shotgun discipline to make five Olympic games. Eller started his Olympic journey in 2000 and won his first gold medal in Beijing’

Maj. Lisa Jaster graduates from Ranger School

News

Maj. Lisa Jaster graduates from Ranger School

Maj. Lisa Jaster became the third woman to graduate from Ranger School after completing the course she first started in April. Capt. Kristen Griest and 1st Lt. Shaye Haver attended Friday's graduation after finishing the course in August.

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

Columbus Ledger-Enquirer App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service