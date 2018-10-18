Fort Benning Centennial: Benning named for Confederate general nicknamed “Old Rock”, and he’s buried in Columbus’ Linwood Cemetery

The Army officially named "Camp Benning" in 1918 after Henry L. Benning, a Confederate general who went on to become a lawyer, legislator and judge on the Georgia Supreme Court. Benning died in 1875 and is buried in Columbus' Linwood Cemetery.
