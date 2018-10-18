Fort Benning Centennial: Benning named for Confederate general nicknamed “Old Rock”, and he’s buried in Columbus’ Linwood Cemetery
The Army officially named "Camp Benning" in 1918 after Henry L. Benning, a Confederate general who went on to become a lawyer, legislator and judge on the Georgia Supreme Court. Benning died in 1875 and is buried in Columbus' Linwood Cemetery.
Carmen Cavezza has played many important roles in the Chattahoochee Valley, including being a commanding general at Fort Benning and also serving as city manager for the city of Columbus, Georgia. Here, Cavezza reflects on first arriving in Columbus.
This Fort Benning Centennial Minute, produced by Fort Benning TV, celebrates Fort Benning's 100 years of U.S. Army infantry training and leadership development at what began as Camp Benning in 1918 on land near Macon Rd. in Columbus, Georgia.
This Centennial Minute, produced by Fort Benning TV, looks at the role Fort Benning has played in the movies, including films like " Green Berets" starring John Wayne and "We Were Soldiers" starring Mel Gibson.
This Fort Benning Centennial Minute, produced by Fort Benning TV, relates Columbus leaders' lobbying effort to get the U.S. government to move the Army's school of infantry from Fort Sill, Oklahoma to Columbus, Georgia, creating a new training camp.
This Fort Benning Centennial Minute, produced by Fort Benning TV, takes at the relocation of the U.S. Armor School to Fort Benning as part of the Base Realignment And Closure(BRAC) process and the creation of the Maneuver Center of Excellence.
This Fort Benning Centennial Minute, produced by Fort Benning TV, looks at how 100 years after being established Fort Benning has become the U.S. Army's Maneuver Center of Excellence, training infantry and armor soldiers for their roles.
This Fort Benning Centennial Minute, produced by Fort Benning TV, takes a look at the Western Hemisphere Institute for Security Cooperation(WHINSEC). Founded in 2001, WHINSEC has educated and trained more than 23,000 soldiers from 36 countries.
Fort Benning officials and the private firm that manages the nearly 5,000 on-post residences have begun to fight back in the wake of a damaging national media report on lead-based paint issues in older homes and the health impact on children.
U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Fredrick Myers and Col.(retired) Andy Redmond, United States Air Force, reflected on the terrorist attacks and how they have impacted the United States in the ensuing 17 years.
