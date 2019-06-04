Trump may bring migrant children to Georgia’s Fort Benning from Mexican border, reports say

US Border Patrol detains 1,036 migrants in El Paso US Border Patrol agents detained 1,036 migrants who had crossed the Mexican border into El Paso on Thursday, May 30. In a press release, US Customs and Border Protection said it was the largest group of migrants ever encountered. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK US Border Patrol agents detained 1,036 migrants who had crossed the Mexican border into El Paso on Thursday, May 30. In a press release, US Customs and Border Protection said it was the largest group of migrants ever encountered.

The Trump administration is considering a plan to house unaccompanied migrant children at Fort Benning, several national news outlets have reported.

Both NBC and CNN report the Department of Health and Human Services, the agency responsible for housing immigrant children under the age of 18 who cross the border unaccompanied, is operating near capacity with facilities overwhelmed and crowded.

Department of Defense spokesman Major Chris Mitchell told NBC that no decision has been made but HHS would soon be touring Fort Benning with defense officials.

“Health and Human Services will conduct a site assessment of DOD property for potential future use by HHS as temporary emergency influx shelter for unaccompanied alien children (UAC) at Fort Benning, Georgia,” Mitchell said to NBC.

“DOD officials will join the HHS staff as they tour the property available for potential future use. HHS will make the determination if the site will be used for UAC operations. This effort will have no impact on DOD’s ability to conduct its primary missions nor on military readiness,” he told NBC.





Attempts by the Ledger-Enquirer to contact Mitchell were not successful. Fort Benning officials directed media to contact the Department of Defense.