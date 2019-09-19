A 19-year-old soldier died at Fort Benning during ‘training exercise,’ obituary says

Special Memorial Day remembrance for Sgt. La David Johnson A special Memorial Day breakfast was held in honor of Miami Gardens' own fallen hero, Army Sgt. La David Johnson. Johnson was killed, along with three fellow soldiers, in Niger last October, leaving behind a young widow and three small children. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A special Memorial Day breakfast was held in honor of Miami Gardens' own fallen hero, Army Sgt. La David Johnson. Johnson was killed, along with three fellow soldiers, in Niger last October, leaving behind a young widow and three small children.

Army officials are investigating the death of a soldier at Fort Benning.

Pvt. Voene C. Garcia, 19, of Indiana, died Sept. 10 at the army post. Fort Benning officials provided no other details on Garcia’s death, saying the matter was still under investigation.

Garcia’s obituary, published in The Times of Northwest Indiana, said he was a member of the U.S. Army National Guard and that he died “unexpectedly during a training exercise” at Fort Benning.

“He loved his family, enjoyed drawing and other forms of art, playing video games and Dungeons and Dragons,” the obituary reads.

Garcia’s funeral will be held at 1 p.m. on Sept. 21 at the Rees Funeral Home in Winfield/Crown Point, Indiana.