Fort Benning
A 19-year-old soldier died at Fort Benning during ‘training exercise,’ obituary says
Special Memorial Day remembrance for Sgt. La David Johnson
Army officials are investigating the death of a soldier at Fort Benning.
Pvt. Voene C. Garcia, 19, of Indiana, died Sept. 10 at the army post. Fort Benning officials provided no other details on Garcia’s death, saying the matter was still under investigation.
Garcia’s obituary, published in The Times of Northwest Indiana, said he was a member of the U.S. Army National Guard and that he died “unexpectedly during a training exercise” at Fort Benning.
“He loved his family, enjoyed drawing and other forms of art, playing video games and Dungeons and Dragons,” the obituary reads.
Garcia’s funeral will be held at 1 p.m. on Sept. 21 at the Rees Funeral Home in Winfield/Crown Point, Indiana.
Comments