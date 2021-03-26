Fort Benning soldier dies during Ranger ‘swamp’ training in Florida

Spc. James A. Requenez U.S. Army Maneuver Center of Excellence

A solider assigned to Fort Benning died during Ranger School training exercises this week in Florida.

Spc. James A. Requenez, 28, of San Antonio, Texas, was a student in the swamp phase of Ranger School at 6th Ranger Training Battalion at Eglin Air Force Base, according to a press release from the Maneuver Center of Excellence.

Requenez died during training and was transported to Eglin AFB hospital on Thursday where he was later pronounced dead, according to the release.

Requenez was assigned to A Company, 3rd Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment at Fort Benning. He enlisted in the Army in April 2018, graduating from Infantry one-station unit training the following August. During his time at Fort Benning, Requenez served as an assistant machine gunner for A Company.

Requenez was a graduate of Airborne School, Ranger Assessment and Selection Program 1. His awards and decorations include the Army Achievement Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Humanitarian Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon and Parachutist Badge.

The incident is currently under investigation.