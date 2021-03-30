What was that noise? Why you’ll hear loud booms coming from Fort Benning in April

Did you hear that boom? It might just be Fort Benning.

On Thursday, soldiers at the Army post will begin their month-long firing practice. Practices will take place nearly every day in April from 9 a.m. to midnight. Additional practices will take place from midnight to 2 a.m. on April 5-9 and 12-20.

While simulations help cut costs and reduce noise, this “realistic training and experience” better prepares soldiers for battle, according to a release from the Maneuver Center of Excellence at Fort Benning.

“Proficiency only comes from practice, and this is especially true on the battlefield,” Lori Egan with Fort Benning’s Public Affairs Office said in the release.

Bradley Fighting Vehicles, Abrams tanks, .50-caliber and other small-arms weapons are included throughout this testing period.

Residents may notice more sounds coming from post during this time. Cloudy days will amplify sound resulting in sound waves traveling further and sounding louder, according to the release.

Residents who would like more information or want to sign up for notices can visit Fort Benning’s “Smoke and Sound” webpage.