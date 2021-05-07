Phenix City native, Army Reserve soldier qualifies for 2021 Tokyo Olympics

U.S. Army Reserve Staff Sgt. Sandra Uptagrafft, 98th Training Division (IET), wins the Gold Medal in Women’s Sport Pistol at the 2019 Pan American Games in Lima, Peru. Uptagrafft will compete in the 2021 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan. Encompass Digital Media, Inc

A Phenix City native and U.S. Army Reserve soldier has earned a spot on Team USA and will compete in the 2021 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.

Staff Sgt. Sandra Uptagrafft is on the women’s sport pistol team, and is more than qualified to take on the challenge.

Uptagrafft, assigned to the 98th Training Division at Fort Benning, has won multiple medals at sport pistol and air pistol at the Pan American Games. She competed in the 2012 Olympic Games and was an alternate for Team USA in 2016 prior to qualifying for the 2021 Olympic Games, according to a news release.

Uptagrafft holds two U.S. Marksmanship titles — the Pistol Badge and International Badge. She’s married to U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Eric Uptagrafft, who competed in marksmanship in the 2012 games in London.

The U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit, based at Fort Benning, competes in national and international shooting competitions that support and demonstrate the Army’s marksmanship capability and effectiveness in combat.

Uptagrafft will serve as one of two women on the five-member shooting team at the games from July 23 through Aug. 8.