Fort Benning names Columbus State University graduate as new garrison commander

Fort Benning GA names Columbus State University graduate Alexis Rivera as new garrison commander Fort Benning Public Affairs Office

Fort Benning is welcoming a new garrison commander with ties to Columbus.

Col. Alexis Rivera assumed command of U.S. Army Garrison Fort Benning from Col. Matthew Scalia during a change of command ceremony Friday morning on York Field, according to a post news release.

The garrison commander oversees base operations, public works and family support programs for soldiers and their families, like welfare and recreation, education services, religious support and residential housing.

Rivera, who is originally from Ponce, Puerto Rico, enlisted as an infantryman in 1986, serving with the 1st Ranger Battalion and deploying to Operation Just Cause. He graduated from Columbus State University with a bachelor of arts in history in 1995 and a master’s degree in public administration in 1997 before being commissioned as a distinguished military graduate into the armor branch in December 1997.

While at Benning, Rivera has served as the director for the Maneuver Battle Lab, operations officer for 3rd Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division and battalion executive officer of the 2nd Battalion, 69th Armor Regiment, 3rd Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division. Rivera also commanded 1st Battalion, 35th Armor Regiment, 1st Armored Division at Fort Bliss, Texas, from June 2016 to July 2018, and served in Operation Spartan Shield and Operation Inherent Resolve.

His military training includes Air Assault School, Airborne School, Ranger School, Armor Basic Officer Leader Course, Captains Career Course and National War College. Rivera also has a masters of operational art and science, and a master of science in national security strategy.