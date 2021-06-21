Fort Benning asking public for help in search for missing soldier

Manuever Center for Excellence

The 4th Ranger Training Battalion is seeking the public’s help in locating a soldier who went missing Sunday afternoon from Fort Benning.

Spc. Jared Ziehm was last seen seen Sunday by his wife, Gussy Ziehm, at 12:30 p.m. driving a red 2008 Toyota Corolla with black bumpers, tag number AYT1142, according to a news release from the Maneuver Center of Excellence.

He was wearing a green tie-dyed shirt with flannel plush pajama pants.

Ziehm left his wallet and phone as he left his home to sign in for work but took his military ID, Gussy Zeihem said via Facebook. He also withdrew $203 from the couple’s joint account.

“I am worried since it’s Jared’s first Father’s Day and we have plans today to celebrate but no one has seen him,” Gussy Ziehm wrote Sunday on Facebook. “I’ve driven around for an hour and a half already and his chain of command is also concerned.”

Anyone with information about Ziehm’s whereabouts are asked to call 911, the Fort Benning Military Police at 706-545-5222, or ARTB Staff Duty at 706-544-6980.