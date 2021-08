Fort Benning New historic marker on Fort Benning remembers soldier lynched on post in 1941 August 03, 2021 02:28 PM

On March 28, 1941, Private Felix Hall was discovered on Fort Benning hanged by the neck with his hands and feet bound. On August 3, 2021, the Army base unveiled a marker to acknowledge the "wrong" committed, Lt. Gen. Theodore D. Martin said.