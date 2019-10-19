There’s still time to decide which ‘On The Table’ event to attend on Tuesday

As Tuesday approaches, more community groups and businesses are joining the list of organizations planning to host an On The Table event.

On The Table is a daylong series of civic conversations about how to improve the Columbus community.

This is the third year that Columbus will participate and it’s one of 10 U.S. cities in the On The Table program.

The Community Foundation of the Chattahoochee Valley supports the event along with the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Almost any group can host a conversation, as the Community Foundation encourages people, on it’s website, to come together to “discuss not only what’s great about our community, but also ways to make it even better — more sustainable, just, safe, strong and vibrant. “

There is still time to participate by hosting an event. You can do so by registering at onthetablechatt.com.

Or if you’d like to join the discussion at one of the public On The Table events, you can also register to participate.

The Ledger-Enquirer and Electric City life will co-host an On The Table discussion Pop UPtown about local journalism in the Chattahoochee Valley area. For more details and to register, visit the journalism and community Facebook event page.

Visit the Community Foundation of the Chattahoochee Valley’s website for more information about the event.