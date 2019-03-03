Mark your March calendar: Spring, Daylight Saving Time, casting calls are coming up

Desire makes everything blossom, and it’s Monday Mail.
Ephemeral spring
Today’s opening is from Marcel Proust.
This is the first blush of spring, ephemeral spring, which may or may not last until the vernal equinox at 5:58 p.m. EDT March 20.
Speaking of EDT, Daylight Saving Time returns at 2 a.m. Sunday, so don’t forget to move your clock ahead one hour, if you still use a clock.
The equinox and Daylight Saving Time are more easily understood than whatever arcane procedure determines Easter Sunday, but if you’ve got a hankering for chocolate bunnies, deviled eggs and baked ham, you’re just going to have to hang on, because Easter’s not ‘til April 21.
Casting call
Georgia’s film and TV industry sure is blossoming, isn’t it? I can hardly open my email without a sudden bloom of calls for characters.
Here’s one for MasterChef Junior, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Hilton Atlanta Downtown, 255 Courtland St. NE. Apply at www.masterchefjuniorcasting.com.
Hello!
My name is Janae and I’m a Casting Producer for MasterChef Junior, the national FOX hit cooking competition series where children aged 8 to 13 years old compete for the coveted title of MasterChef Junior!
I am writing you because we are going to be in Atlanta on March 9th looking for kids who love to cook and want to try out for this fun, lighthearted show!
… If you wouldn’t mind sharing the attached casting flyer on your social media, inside of your business, news articles or just getting it out to people you know who may be interested parents of a budding young chef, that would be amazing!
… Best,
Janae Williams.
Dear Janae:
We do amazing, so you’re in luck.
Had I any children who took after me, however, I would not let them near a sharp knife, a hot stove or a motor vehicle en route to downtown Atlanta.
Big break
Here’s a show that’s even more particular:
Are you, or someone you love, struggling at an extreme weight over 500 pounds? Want to lose between 100-300 LBS and transform your life? And everyone in your family?
There is a reality series casting in Georgia that might be the perfect fit for you and the application process is simple. It’s called “Family By The Ton” and the series follows morbidly obese families for a year-long journey of extreme weight-loss and life-long transformation. The weight loss is aided by bariatric surgery performed by Dr. Charles Procter Jr. of Beltline Bariatric & Surgical Group based in Atlanta, GA.
While most of Dr. Procter’s patients weigh around 300-400 lbs, the show centers on his larger patients with some tipping the scales at over 750 pounds. Some patients are so large, they are unable to visit the office in person and require a home visit — a rarity in today’s medical landscape. In a year, most participants are able to reduce their weight from 100-300 LBS! Even more importantly, the weight-loss results in dramatically improved lives, with a reduction of obesity-related diseases like diabetes, high blood pressure and sleep apnea….
Crazy Legs Productions, based in Atlanta GA, is taking applications from candidates across the state. If you feel that you, or a loved one, needs help take a few minutes to fill out their quick online application. Or share the application. You could be saving a life.
To apply to be considered for “Family By The Ton,” visit the production company’s website at www.CrazyLegsProductions.com or email them at casting@CrazyLegsProductions.com.
Executive producers for Family By The Ton are Tom Cappello, Alana Goldstein and Keely Walker Muse.
Dear Crazy Legs:
Does producer Tom Cappello have a brother named Al who sings without accompaniment?
