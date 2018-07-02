Lottery

GA Lottery

The Associated Press

July 02, 2018 09:23 PM

ATLANTA

These Georgia lotteries were drawn Monday:

KD-4D-8D-8H-5S

(KD, 4D, 8D, 8H, 5S)

02-03-06-10-11-12-15-16-20-22-23-24

(two, three, six, ten, eleven, twelve, fifteen, sixteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four)

01-05-06-09-12-14-15-16-17-18-19-21

(one, five, six, nine, twelve, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-one)

01-02-03-04-05-07-11-13-14-15-20-22

(one, two, three, four, five, seven, eleven, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, twenty, twenty-two)

3-5-3

(three, five, three)

7-3-8

(seven, three, eight)

4-7-1-6

(four, seven, one, six)

3-6-0-1

(three, six, zero, one)

04-13-24-53-59, Cash Ball: 1

(four, thirteen, twenty-four, fifty-three, fifty-nine; Cash Ball: one)

8-3-3-9-3

(eight, three, three, nine, three)

8-3-2-9-2

(eight, three, two, nine, two)

Estimated jackpot: $256 million

Estimated jackpot: $70 million

