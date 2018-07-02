These Georgia lotteries were drawn Monday:
KD-4D-8D-8H-5S
(KD, 4D, 8D, 8H, 5S)
02-03-06-10-11-12-15-16-20-22-23-24
(two, three, six, ten, eleven, twelve, fifteen, sixteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four)
01-05-06-09-12-14-15-16-17-18-19-21
(one, five, six, nine, twelve, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-one)
01-02-03-04-05-07-11-13-14-15-20-22
(one, two, three, four, five, seven, eleven, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, twenty, twenty-two)
3-5-3
(three, five, three)
7-3-8
(seven, three, eight)
4-7-1-6
(four, seven, one, six)
3-6-0-1
(three, six, zero, one)
04-13-24-53-59, Cash Ball: 1
(four, thirteen, twenty-four, fifty-three, fifty-nine; Cash Ball: one)
8-3-3-9-3
(eight, three, three, nine, three)
8-3-2-9-2
(eight, three, two, nine, two)
Estimated jackpot: $256 million
Estimated jackpot: $70 million
Comments